A beautiful apartment in Lokhandwala near Mumbai

Who does not dream of owning a spacious, tastefully furnished, airy and large family apartment in the city? An apartment that is not just modern and sophisticated, but at the same time offers the comfort and tenderness of that refuge called “home’? Here's one such luxurious apartment, aesthetic and colourful yet offering a wonderful living space for the family. Designed by Interface, architects in Mumbai, this super luxurious apartment sprawling over an area of 1800 sq.ft in Lokhandwala, is truly a visual delight. The designers worked hard with meticulous attention to detailing, to match the globe trotting owner’s vision of a cosmopolitan and an easy going living space. Let's take a tour of this large and elegant family apartment designed to satisfy a discerning urban client.
The large, spacious, beautiful living room area, a vision in lovely muted colours is extremely elegant yet inviting and comfortable looking. The muted wall colour and subdued lightening forms a contrasting background against the tints and textures of the furniture. The furniture has a distinctive look with its cozy large sofa, wooden center and side tables, wall mounted lamps and a large carpet with an abstract design in muted colours. The large picture window taking up almost the entire length of one of the walls and the colour of the brown curtain drawn across it, adds a marvelous feel of balance to the room. With the darker tints of the dining room furniture on the opposite side, this makes it a gorgeous room for family and guests for enjoyment and relaxation!
The beautiful dining area has a large glass sliding door to separate the living room space from the family’s more private living area. It also gives an open and spacious feel to the dining area. The splashes of red on the chairs contrast beautifully with the warm, muted colour of the walls. A chandelier hanging from the high ceiling is no less than a cheery on cake and just completes the elegant look.
The master bedroom is a large, airy looking room with a restful yet cheerful look and a bright splash of colour on the coverlet. The flooring is parquet and the white leather head board adds a touch of softness and tenderness to the bedroom to create a mood for repose. The high ceiling makes the room look more spacious and airy. The predominantly white colour texture on the walls gives the room an extremely classy look and gives you the freedom to decorate it your way. This is surely a bedroom to die for!
A lovely bedroom for the daughter of the family, this room is a cozy nook where she can retire, dream, and live the enchanted world of a lucky young girl! The colourful bright squares forming a soft headboard on the wall looks enchanting. In contrast with this bright red, muted colours have been set against the totally plain white cover on the bed, creating a brilliant yet restful appearance. The bed is also set inside an interesting arched wall, so that there is a feeling of retreating into a magical world! The red side-table is adorably suited to the room, as well as the rest of the fixtures. The lightening is also handled beautifully to bestow a warm and magical feel to the room.
This residence has a really unique wash room done up with warm brown coloured tiles. The matching washbasin is fitted with an interesting mirror with water spouting out from its top. Overall, with an eye for detailed interesting colour schemes and at the same time, a look of space and elegance, this is an apartment designed for a comfortable and enjoyable living for the family.
