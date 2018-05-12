A beautiful apartment in Lokhandwala near Mumbai

This residence has a really unique wash room done up with warm brown coloured tiles. The matching washbasin is fitted with an interesting mirror with water spouting out from its top. Overall, with an eye for detailed interesting colour schemes and at the same time, a look of space and elegance, this is an apartment designed for a comfortable and enjoyable living for the family.

We hope you could assimilate a lot of new ideas from this apartment. Here's another architecture ideabook you shouldn't miss out : A big family in a small house