​Gorgeous ideas for teenage girl’s room

Teenage or adolescence has always been a very important part of one’s life. In this period of increased independence, a child starts making decisions and tends to take full responsibility for himself. With boys, there are absolutely no rules but for your girl, this is the time when she gives wings to her dreams. During teenage, the creative side of girls is enhanced manifolds and there is truly no end to their imagination. A bright and private bedroom can be easily associated with a happy adolescence. If you are looking for inspiration to embellish your daughter's bedroom, you have made the right click! This ideabook brings you some latest designs which are perfect for this stage of life and can help you create a dream room for your daughter.
If your teenage girl is one of those who love feminine tones, flowery scents and fancies all the women’s accessories in her teenage, then this design is a match made in heaven for her. The cozy and subtle wallpaper across the four walls is highlighted by the fluorescent spot lighting on the roof, while the curtains create a perfect symphony of the overall tone of the room. The simple, cozy and bright bed linen complements the overall essence of the room. The chest of drawers has a nice and sober mica lining which again helps in easy maintenance and at the same time doesn't take the attention away from the light and tender appeal of this gorgeous design.
This bedroom is exclusively designed for your princess. Pink has always been a feminine preference which is brightly captured in the feature wall and vivid satin cushions in this room. The subtle white decor with a soft white linen makes it a perfect paradise to dream and shape your girl’s future. The peppy feminine accessories on the feature wall add a personality to the room while the sober pastel toned decor creates a sense of discipline and cleanliness. Isn't it just perfect for a teenage girl?
Studies, school and teenage go hand in hand. If your daughter is a focused student, this room designing is ideal for her. This bedroom has a huge study table that helps your girl shape a better and fruitful future. Wooden finish on the walls ensures easy maintenance while she can focus just on studies and occasional playful diversions. The organized bookshelf, wide platform and appropriate lighting along the table helps her read, write, paint and draw according to mood and preference. The animated posters and world maps create a refreshing distraction. Here's a link to some creative modern shelves you would like to take inspiration from.
If your teenage girl likes to move around with elegance and class, then she would definitely fancy this design. The pastel tone of the wall plays a major role in ensuing the furniture of the room and fetching the deserved attention. This room is all about elegance while maintaining simplicity. The bedside tables are simple yet attractive and the bedside lamps emanate not just bright fluorescent light, but also a spark of life in the whole room. The contrasting bed linen and those quirky cushions add character and positive emotions to the room. There is enough space to have a big sized painting or poster to personalize the room as per your girl’s tastes and hobbies.
Unlike the ones described above, this bedroom marks the presence of a cool, chic and hip-hop girl. With minimum interference from fancy, high-end furniture, this bedroom is ideal for an outward, rock music lover who has a wanderer attitude and aims to conquer the whole world. The bright colors with perky designs and trendy cushions add a fun element to the room and can take your creativity a notch higher.
This room is full of colors and subtle contrasting combinations. It is a perfect place to dream about the future by gazing through those starry skied walls. A relaxing place, best suited for your shy and introvert teenage girl who wants her silence to speak louder than words. White walls, flooring and furnishings, totally complement the soft harmony between the colorful carpet, curtains and bean bag thus creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere.
Just like the saying “Dogs are man’s best friends” it can be confidently admitted that a Mirror is a girl’s best friend. There is nothing else which can bring a bigger smile on your teenage girls face like a large and smart mirror on the walls of her room. It doesn't just help her caress and pamper her for those endless hours before a weekend dinner party with friends, but also helps her spend those intimate moments of self introspection. This is truly a teenage girl’s dream come true.
Like most of the girls out there, if purple is your favorite color too, then this design will surely take you on cloud 9. Build in three different shades of purple, this room exudes a magical and majestic feel. The addition of large mirrors on the walls and cupboards surely make a girl feel like a princess. The polka dots pattern and flowing transparent drapes create a bold effect embarking youth and cheerfulness. All these designs present a wide array to choose from while your teenage girl passes through an eventful and memorable stage of her life.
