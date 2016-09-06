Traditional Flare in a Modern Bangalore Home

Today, you get to join us on the tour of a modern Bangalore home where premium materials, interesting textures, rich hues and artistic touches have joined hands for a stunning overall impact. What sets this residence apart though, are the random dashes of traditional designs and accents which ooze with ethnic charm alongside contemporary objects. Sudden pops of bold hues, pretty patterns, rustic touches and enviable artefacts don’t let the interiors lose its sight of functionality and comfort. So get ready for an inspiring home tour in the technologically thriving Bangalore, where pleasant weather and progressiveness are the mantras. Credit for this beautiful and welcoming abode goes to the interior designers and decorators at Creative Axis interiors Pvt. Ltd.
The solid wooden cabinet just beside the entrance door not only houses shoes, but also flaunts the lovely figurine of a Hindu deity in brass and a couple of wooden swans. In the corner stands a tall shelf with softly illuminated racks which hold ethnic artefacts. And the ornately carved wooden mirror on the left wall is very much reminiscent of India’s rich art heritage, besides adding a dollop of traditional glamour. A stylish and modern wooden frame with slim pillars separates the entryway from the living room, and also houses sleek glass vases filled with white pebbles for an organic touch. The warm ceiling light engulfs the space with an inviting aura.
The vibrant living space is decked with a solid and traditional looking coffee table and fashionable chairs with plush brown seats and curvy backs. The patterned rug is a colourful touch which contrasts the cream-hued floor tiles nicely. We also love how the rich brown and patterned drapes create an opulent backdrop for the curvy chairs, while the textured wall just beyond the living area features slim stone tiles for an earthy touch.
Floral upholstery on the other pair of armchairs in the living space, add a dose of pattern play for visual intrigue. Stripes adorn the armrests, while flowery patterns in brown sprawl all over the beige cushioned seats and backrests. A simple but solid wooden table in between holds remotes, coffee mugs etc.
The dark wooden dining table along with its sophisticated chairs make for a traditional mealtime experience, which promises the comforts and charms of days gone by. A sleek sideboard and cabinet in wood and glass help in storing as well as displaying the crockery and decorative items. It is also accompanied by a vibrant artwork while floating shelves on the left support some more ethnic showpieces.
With a touch of bold red on the wall behind the chimney and floral patterned tiles for the backsplash, the modular kitchen is a stylish and energetic space brimming with culinary passion. Glossy black countertops pair with light-hued wooden cabinets for a look that means business. Sleek handles, modish appliances and minimalistic fixtures ensure that you enjoy all the comforts of a modern cooking space.
The vibrant floral bedspread with dashes of red, yellow and orange brings cheer and positivity to this simple but elegant bedroom. The sleek wall to wall wooden closets contrast the white walls nicely, and can store almost anything and everything. Compact chests of drawers offer additional storage room, while the ledge with the headboard allows you to display family photos stylishly.
This Bangalore residence is a balanced mix of modernism and tradition, with unique patterns, textures and pops of quirk. Bold and warm colours make the entire setup all the more enticing and cosy.