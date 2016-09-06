Traditional Flare in a Modern Bangalore Home

The vibrant floral bedspread with dashes of red, yellow and orange brings cheer and positivity to this simple but elegant bedroom. The sleek wall to wall wooden closets contrast the white walls nicely, and can store almost anything and everything. Compact chests of drawers offer additional storage room, while the ledge with the headboard allows you to display family photos stylishly.

This Bangalore residence is a balanced mix of modernism and tradition, with unique patterns, textures and pops of quirk. Bold and warm colours make the entire setup all the more enticing and cosy. For more ideas, take another tour - A Smart and Stylish Mumbai Home.