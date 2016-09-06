A Small but Practical Studio Apartment in Mumbai

In the city of dreamers and upwardly mobile citizens, we discovered the love for minimalistic dwellings that the young urban crowd nurtures. This studio apartment in cosmopolitan and entertaining Mumbai is an example of such a dwelling, which was created to meet the needs and desires of a young couple. Simple and sleek elements, fuss-free designs and minimal furnishing make this compact apartment look spacious and expansive. Light hues along with intelligent lighting add to the roomy feel, while delicate dashes of dark wood here and there offer pleasing contrast. An open plan layout has helped in making the most of the available space, with storage requirements cleverly taken care of. Read on to know what more the architects at The White Room have in store for you.
The shelf on the right of the passage door is an example of simple but clever in-built functionality. Partly concealed by frosted glass, its racks hold many books that give quiet pleasure to the couple during leisure hours. The dark wooden border of the shelf also lends a cosy contrast against the pristine white environs.
White splashes rule the interiors along with a glossy floor for a spacious and neat look. The TV unit for the living space is on the right; while a sleek wooden window seat on the left lets you enjoy the outdoor view whenever the mood strikes. The sleek and extremely practical dining arrangement in dark wood saves on floor space and looks elegant. Just beyond it is the open kitchen, while the passage beside the shelf leads to more private quarters. Simple and clean lines dominate the home for an uncluttered appearance.
Rendered in white and grey hues, the small but smart kitchen features ample cabinets and modern appliances. Neat countertops allow you to prep and cook with ease, while the shelves with glass shutters let you check what’s inside them before you open them. We especially love the clever rack that holds the microwave against the wall, thereby making good use of the vertical space.
The neat and slim entrance door is flanked on the right by a simple but elegant striped wall panel, which adds visual interest to the living space. The entertainment unit is livened up by brilliantly concealed lighting, and it is mounted over a long cabinet with frosted glass shutters. The overall effect is smart and inviting.
The narrow corridor which leads to the bedroom and bathroom is fitted with a large mirror on the left, which reflects the common area and makes the apartment look spacious. It also adds a hint of glamour in an understated manner.
This small but elegantly designed apartment has utilised the best aspects of minimalism and modern functional values to offer a cosy nest for the young couple. Here’s another tour that might inspire you - A Prefabricated Wooden House.