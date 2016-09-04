A Breathtaking Bungalow in Hyderabad

Premium grey-veined marble adorns the floor and shower enclosure of this lavish bathroom. Glass doors for the spacious shower nook maintain the visual openness of this space, while sleek and minimalistic fixtures make for a trendy appearance. The long, opulent mirror lends the illusion of additional space, while a skylight above the shower enclosure welcomes sunlight with gusto.

