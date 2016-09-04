A Breathtaking Bungalow in Hyderabad

The culturally rich Indian city of Hyderabad is dotted with many historical landmarks, and it is home to a number of technological enterprises at the same time. But what took our breath away here is this modern yet opulent residential bungalow designed by NA Architects. This three-storeyed sprawling affair comes with a stunning facade, an expansive backyard, and oodles of exotic greenery for its environs. The massive house features elegant and artsy interiors with spacious rooms that surround a delightful courtyard with glass on all sides. Premium materials and unique customised decor accents have come together in this abode for a visual impact that is unforgettable. Pops of bright hues jazz up the primarily neutral but stylish colour palette, while sleek and chic furnishing offer contemporary comfort. So come and take a closer look without delay.
The layered look of the concrete and glass facade had us floored from the very beginning. Lush and verdant clumps of greenery and colourful blooms add to the beauty of the villa, while a cobbled driveway and approach take the style quotient to a whole new level. Stone accents and clear glass balustrades hint at the various textures that contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the structure.
The trendy stone staircase of the house lies opposite to the living room we just saw, and wraps around a quirky wall with leaf-like art installation. The bronze sheen of the leaves complements the beautiful sculpture on the traditional cabinet, and makes this nook a centre of attraction.
Here’s a look at the glamorous backside of the property with its neat green lawn and landscaped periphery. The three floors of the house have been designed in a manner, so that large and airy terraces offer ample outdoor pleasure. A long shaded deck leads to the sprawling lawn, while large glass doors and windows ensure you get to view the outdoors freely from inside too.
Bright blue drapes and a stylish black leather chair add pizzazz to this white, grey and beige living area. The curves of the futuristic coffee table liven up the simple lines of the sectional, while the mirrors carved like birds above the TV make for a unique surprise. The grey and white sleek unit next to the TV showcase the artefact collection of the family. The passage on the left leads you to the courtyard with its glass walls.
The family room with its pristine white walls and gleaming beige floor is a luxurious and fashionable space. The large glass window wrapping the corner offers a stunning view of the outdoors and allows sunlight to flood the room throughout the day. We also love the plush white sofas, the dark red artistic chairs and the sleek wooden coffee table. But what stands out in the room are the tree etching on the glass door and the artwork depicting three racehorses.
The gorgeous but simple white and silver dining arrangement takes the centre stage in the all-white kitchen. Sleek and glossy cabinets cater to storage adequately, while simple shelves house the appliances. The view of the courtyard though is the focal point of this space, and rejuvenates diners with natural freshness. A massive glass window lets you admire the lush palms and bushes embedded in a wooden platform, and it also allows the unhindered influx of bright sunlight.
The grey false ceiling with its quirky lighted strips adds a unique visual appeal to the cosy and amply lit bedroom. The mattress has been placed on a sleek platform positioned on a warm, wooden floor. And unusual patterns on the cushions combine with the vibrant and eccentric artwork to liven up the otherwise minimally furnished room. A stylish recliner sits near the large glass windows with sheer, dreamy drapes for times when you want to relax with a book or enjoy the outdoor view.
Premium grey-veined marble adorns the floor and shower enclosure of this lavish bathroom. Glass doors for the spacious shower nook maintain the visual openness of this space, while sleek and minimalistic fixtures make for a trendy appearance. The long, opulent mirror lends the illusion of additional space, while a skylight above the shower enclosure welcomes sunlight with gusto.
This beautifully planned and designed bungalow is a treat for the senses, with its creative patterns, colours, decorative accents and artistic touches.