Beautifully Vibrant Home from Mumbai

Successful and affluent citizens of Mumbai boast of gorgeous homes, which flaunt a slice of Bollywood dreams through stunning colours, textures and patterns. Mr. Akhilesh Chaube’s residence is no different. It explodes with vibrant and lively hues, and will stun you with artistic decorations and smart contemporary designs around every corner. You can look forward to stylish and quirky shapes, trendy storage hacks and creative lighting delights too. Rendered by the architects at Nex Lvl Designs Pvt. Ltd., this abode is waiting to blow your mind!
Warm wood combines with elegant tones of grey and white in this corner for a look that is unique and ornate. The intricate patterns depicting a regal peacock and flowers make for grandeur, while the innovative chandelier inspired by peacock feathers makes an unforgettable impression. The sleek and compact wooden cabinet offers stylish storage and holds a silver figurine of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity, for an auspicious touch.
The spacious kitchen with its artful medley of green and white is a joyful space where culinary delights are reinvented. Vibrant leaf green mosaic tiles line the backsplash, while touches of green deck the cabinets and geometrically inspired niches on the left too. The storage provisions are sleek, contemporary and gleaming, with clever task lights to make cooking and prepping easier. The smooth and slim countertop holds modish cook top and sink, and is equipped with minimalistic fixtures for a stylish look. The grey wall on the left and the dark floor balances the exuberance of the green and white tones in this space effectively. And the large window keeps the kitchen well-ventilated and illuminated during the day.
The bright green door of the kitchen pops out from the white wall with an inverted L-shaped glass window to accompany it. Adjacent to the cool and geometric shelves, this look flaunts the modern vein of this abode. Sleek appliances and a slim stack of drawers flank the door neatly. We also love the artfully lighted false ceiling, and the line of hooks near the stove for arranging ladles.
This delightful hot pink and white space is like a beautiful dream or a page from a child’s fairytale. The circular and plush ottoman is dutifully accompanied by quirky and pink round shelves, which jazz up the sleek white closets. And the vibrant and arty tree decal steals the show with multicoloured circles, hearts, and butterflies. Don’t miss the patterned pink floor, and the way it contrasts the white elements here.
Brown, beige, white and wooden hues rule this trendy and glamorous bedroom. The large and comfy bed is spiced up with an earthy brown throw and cushion, while the sleek headboard extends to house the floating white nightstand. Geometrically inspired shelves in white wood dot the gleaming light brown feature wall; apt for displaying dainty artefacts. And the intelligent juxtaposition of the dressing mirror against the mirrored doors of the gleaming closet make the room appear more spacious than it is.
Chiefly rendered in gleaming white shades, the bathroom surprises onlookers with a unique, arty touch. The glossy wall behind the modish WC features a trendy floral pattern in dark grey, which complements the grey of the alcove housing the curvy sink. A long array of sleek drawers comes in handy for storing toiletries, dirty laundry and cleaning supplies here.
