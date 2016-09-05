A riverfront house in Palghar

This picturesque holiday home comprising of three cottages is located amidst a thick mango orchard on a high embankment beside a perennial river. The cottages built in traditional style have tiled roof and wooden walls with stone floor to maintain cool temperature in hot tropical summers. Proximity to the river enables easy access to water sports and boating or just sitting out on the open deck and enjoying cool breeze rising off the water.

Designed by The White Room, the riverside cottage is owned by a wealthy individual from entertainment industry who spared no expense to make the home suited to his family’s lifestyle while retaining natural environment around the property. Let us take a tour of this beautiful cottage that will certainly encourage you to set out on a riverside holiday trip.