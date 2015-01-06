Elegant and interesting exteriors

We give so much thought to the way we construct and design our interiors, which is understandable, given how much time we spend inside and how important it is to create domestic areas that help us function, feel calm and at ease and, ultimately, at home. A cosy, well-appointed interior is crucial, but we ought not forget just how important it is to match all this attention to the interior world with equal devotion to our exteriors. For some, this goes far beyond just ‘keeping up appearances’ and ensuring that our exteriors look presentable and neat. With today’s range of design options and myriad aesthetic sensibilities, there’s so much you can add to your exterior to not only complement the interior, but also make it truly stand out as one of a kind. Whether it’s through a clever employment of materials, colours, fundamental architectural elements or a unique blend of everything, there’s never been a better time to embrace the new and turn your home exterior into a unique, remarkable and enticing castle. To spark a little imagination and get the design juices flowing, take a look at the incredible examples of ‘outside the box’ exteriors below. As you’ll see, there’s no limit to what can be achieved with a little imagination.
Check out this fantastic corrugated barn exterior for something truly unique. Your neighbours will be chuffed and you’ll be the talk of the whole town with this literal watershed façade. Bringing a certain rustic, rural sensibility to an indelibly urban setup, this ridged corrugation makes for a striking, though still rather humble exterior material; coupled with thick-rimmed feature window, skylight and duel chimneys, this is the sort of home that really stands out without pushing the stylistic boundaries to the stratosphere.
There are times when a complete façade overhaul can work wonders. But then there are other design situations when pre-existing architecture really ought to be left to speak for itself. This delightful Victorian period townhouse stands in gloriously well-maintained order—its brickwork has been tended, roof shingles updated and aligned, and door and window trim revamped with a spruce coat of paint. With such a gorgeous architectural fundamentals in place, all that’s really needed are the very basics.
Smooth, curvaceous and fabulously retro, from floor to ceiling, inside and out, this is a contemporary castle with attitude and style to boot. Tipping its hat to the suburban brick and stone family homes of the seventies, this artfully appointed contemporary dwelling masters the blend of brickwork, wood-veneer and glass. Brilliantly bright and curved floor to ceiling windows open up the entire ground floor and let the sun stream in.
You’ll feel like you’re living on the idyllic Oia coast of Santorini with this majestic white palatial veneer. Truly jaw dropping, you’ll never tire of coming home to something as breathtaking as this diving white lodge. A construction with foundations in granite and stone, dramatic sharp lines are continued skyward and, painted brilliant white, evoke the sensation of light itself emerging from the earth. With a nod to a rustic pueblo style, yet firmly established a modern masterpiece, this is proof that a home not only ought to, but also can be a real castle after all.
Everyone loves the cosy contentment and appeal of being out in the wild in the confines of a beautiful, modest timber clad cabin. But who says you actually need to be out in the middle of nowhere for that kind of experience? Modern life never looked so desirable with this inventive take on an old favourite—a dashing wood façade in a pitched roof cabin style.
You might think that a home constructed of straight, equilateral dimensions might come off too plain and stale. No curves? No stylistic variation? No worries—this neat, garden-cloistered modern home makes simple look very sweet indeed. Here, it’s all about the veneer. When has timber cladding ever looked so good? Stealthy and sexy, this dark-toned timber really makes this artistic two story compound home look like nothing else around.