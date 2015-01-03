Windows—thinking outside the square

Unless you happen to be living in a cave or somewhere deep beneath the earth, windows are such a given when it comes to home interiors that we rarely think too much about them. They’re an element so ubiquitous and conventional that we don’t often think outside the square when choosing how to incorporate them within our broader home designs. As well as providing necessary natural light to brighten up our spaces and help bring the outside ‘in’ a little more, windows can function as the ultimate feature addition to a domestic space. But it’s all about how you use them. Baulking the trend can really be the way to go. Open up to new ideas about how to incorporate windows and the areas and styles in which you embed them into your walls and ceiling. In these brilliant examples below, we see the way in which clever and unusual window design can deliver so much additional verve to your interior spaces, from ingenious tilted skylights to cute floor-flush attic swing door glasswork. Like so many elements of interior design, the only limit (aside from fundamental structural necessities) is your imagination.

Adopt a few salient tips from these expert additions below and get inspired to let the light shine in in new, amazing ways in your gorgeous domestic spaces.