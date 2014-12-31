Utilising the sliding door

Short, long, wide, small, made of wood, glass or even Japanese paper, the sliding door is a truly versatile entrance way. As well as being an incredibly gorgeous addition to any home space, a well-positioned sliding door can meet so many functional needs. As a rear entrance and exit, it can combine with feature length windows to open up the divide between inside and out and help create a natural sense of air and freedom; internally, there are so many ways to employ a good sliding door—as a diving wall between lounge and kitchen, for wardrobe closure or even to help keep bathroom and laundry appliances discreet. As well as being a highly perfunctory inclusion to your household in serving all thoroughfare and storage needs, with the right choice of materials and style they give a beautiful aesthetic touch too.

There really are some fabulous examples of sliding doors out there; here are a few of the best—take a few tips from us, draw a little inspiration and free up your internal and external spaces with a fantastic new sliding door configuration.