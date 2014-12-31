Utilising the sliding door

Short, long, wide, small, made of wood, glass or even Japanese paper, the sliding door is a truly versatile entrance way. As well as being an incredibly gorgeous addition to any home space, a well-positioned sliding door can meet so many functional needs. As a rear entrance and exit, it can combine with feature length windows to open up the divide between inside and out and help create a natural sense of air and freedom; internally, there are so many ways to employ a good sliding door—as a diving wall between lounge and kitchen, for wardrobe closure or even to help keep bathroom and laundry appliances discreet. As well as being a highly perfunctory inclusion to your household in serving all thoroughfare and storage needs, with the right choice of materials and style they give a beautiful aesthetic touch too.
There really are some fabulous examples of sliding doors out there; here are a few of the best—take a few tips from us, draw a little inspiration and free up your internal and external spaces with a fantastic new sliding door configuration.
What a superb way to give your interior living spaces maximum aeration and a sense of freedom and openness in the balmy summer months—a full, floor to ceiling sliding window door setup. As well giving a little air when the mercury rises, this larger than life configuration can bring wonderful exterior views of the yard and surrounds year-round. The continuation of the stone flint wall along the rear wall is a neat addition here too, giving a sense of flow and consistency to the rear entertainment space, and an almost invisible delineation between interior and exterior.
As we mentioned, the sliding door has so much functionality and versatility around the home. So much more than just something beautiful to look through, here we see how a row of sliding doors makes for a unique, effortless bedroom wardrobe access; it’ll keep your boudoir contained and cosy when you need it to be, with all your important personal effects and clothes just a quick slide away.
This black trim full-length floor to ceiling sliding window door makes a wonderful contribution to such a delightful modern townhouse. Large, bright panes give unobstructed views to the rear courtyard, the single sliding door offering effortless ready access to the household entertainment areas and paved driveway. Imagine long, lazy summer get-togethers with friends and family and uninhibited access right throughout the house.
Even the cosiest and cutest of domestic spaces stand to benefit from a neat sliding door installation. Like here, in the humble rear entrance section of this adorable rustic villa. It’s all about keeping things in proportion—a humble space typically requires respectful additions to remain in keeping with the overall design aesthetic. Here, the designers achieve a wonderful, simple and affordable rear sliding door setup that blends in with the scene, while opening it right up too.
For those who aren’t content with going with the same old conventions, perhaps a little taste of the East is in order. Why not take a leaf out of the Japanese minimalist design book? These tremendous full wall, floor to ceiling ‘dojo’ style wood frame sliders give so much personality and Zen charm to this room, and have the potential to function in a number of versatile ways, not least of all as a neat room divider, a wardrobe veneer to keep all your clothes and personal effects tucked away, or indeed, the perfect shoji entrance way if you happen to be opening up your very own in-house martial arts studio!