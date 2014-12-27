Exposed timber ceiling inspiration

In case you didn’t know, timber is such a delightfully versatile material. While most commonly incorporated in home design as flooring—whether polished, or stripped back for that rustic look—timber adds so much charm, warmth and character to a domestic space. But while it makes a fabulous flooring addition, limiting it to that use alone really undersells its capabilities. These days, more and more savvy interior designers have cottoned on to the beauty and versatility of timber and have begun to incorporate it inside as a feature material, weaving it around in various styles and fusing it with pre-existing and other materials such as concrete, marble and stone. One fabulous way to really show off a little timber and give your home a neat spark of unique attractiveness is by exposing it as part of your ceiling design. Whether it’s just a few railings or pitches, or indeed the whole ceiling itself, timber creates an unforgettable, charming appeal, as exemplified by these fantastic examples below.

Take a flick through and expose timber for what it really is—an adaptable, stoic and adorable addition, great not just for the floor but the ceiling too.