6 simple ways to install your television

It’s often thought for good reason that gaudy, clunky electronics are mutually exclusive when it comes to creating domestic spaces with aesthetic integrity. After all, there’s nothing worse than decking out your best room with the finest timber, trim and paint and decor too, only to have the whole scene interrupted by a blaring, garish television screen or stereo setup. In this Internet age, where people are either logging in or tuning out altogether, televisions aren’t quite as ubiquitous as they once were—yet many still demand them as a domestic necessity. So, what to do? Well, in case you hadn’t noticed, television has come a long way from those old boxy units with wire hangers protruding from them. In fact, today’s modern flat screen units can be so discreet so as to be completely unassuming in an interior design situation—so much so that they can actually complement, or even impress upon a space that might actually be lacking without it. Ultimately, the key here is integration.

Have a flick through these fabulous examples of TV embeds and take a few tips on what might work best for your domestic space.