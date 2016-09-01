10 of the most chic and tiny entrances for small homes

These are the sections of your home where you don't live, neither cook nor entertain yourself, yet they are crucial part and no less than hallways, if taken care of. Today we are talking home entrances. Entrance to your home is the gateway and lays the very first impression to any guest. They are not as useless as we expect them to be. If properly decorated and organized, they can add a new life to your home.

While it is an easy task to decorate a large home entrance, things become little complex and troublesome when it comes to decorating and arranging a compact and tiny entrance area. While it's tightly squeezed and you don't know how to make them work, you can try adding some creativity and individual ingenuity. homify today has brought to you a list of some chic and tiny home entrances that can help you gather some great ideas for your own home. Have a look at them below: