10 of the most chic and tiny entrances for small homes

These are the sections of your home where you don't live, neither cook nor entertain yourself, yet they are crucial part and no less than hallways, if taken care of. Today we are talking home entrances. Entrance to your home is the gateway and lays the very first impression to any guest. They are not as useless as we expect them to be. If properly decorated and organized, they can add a new life to your home.
While it is an easy task to decorate a large home entrance, things become little complex and troublesome when it comes to decorating and arranging a compact and tiny entrance area. While it's tightly squeezed and you don't know how to make them work, you can try adding some creativity and individual ingenuity. homify today has brought to you a list of some chic and tiny home entrances that can help you gather some great ideas for your own home. Have a look at them below:
While the previous sample was a golden sheen structure, this one appears to be made out of true wood and creates a rustic wild appeal. A wood cabinet placed alongside with some home decor items, lifts up the environment and also helps to store the useful material within it. A practical solution for average Indian homes.
A wooden entrance complemented by matching wall decors, that just look perfectly placed, is a fresh idea for a small sized home. No passage, no big sized door and no need of placing racks, pots, and other decors nearby. You can use any kinds of wood door and don't forget to place a small light right above it to make it well lit and livelier.
Having a small home means adjusting more theme into smaller space and thus, you don't have the scope to create separate sections for dining room, living room and others. Separate the entrance area with a wall divider that ends just a few steps on walking from the doors and takes the guests to your living room or dining room as per your structure of home.
Just to produce a welcoming gesture to your guests, you can follow the same pattern as shown above and make a free entrance area further decorated with a small sized art sculpture and an artificial plant on the other side. Put a door mat on the entrance so as to keep the area clean and clear.
This is another brilliant piece of architecture. The entrance seems to be made right next to a kitchen, leaving ample of space to receive the comers and also place the shoes and slippers. This type of structure is good for those who want to create a separate area for entrance from their house.
Having smaller living space, in no ways, means compromising on style. Get the much-needed inspiration from this area where the entrance gate looks like a passage to a hotel. The rooms have been aligned next to each others and a lane running in between them takes you to the entry-exit point of the home. The door has been designed smartly to make it look like a part of the home.
If long passageway, like the previous example, does not suit your style or choice then make little modifications to the plan and create an area like this. Here the entrance looks like a short passage hosting two doors on the opposite sides to access the living rooms. Moving further is a small dining area and kitchen on a side and further to a large hallway. Simple, chic and easy to copy!
An entrance that is best for those homes that seek to have more space for rooms and hallway and make the entry/exit door accessible easily. The entrance door faces a wall from one of the rooms and leads to passage both the ways. While on the right, it goes towards the hallway and other rooms, the left side can proceed to end up to the bathroom or kitchen. To break the boredom, both the exterior walls of the room host show pieces, decor, and a small poster. The walls too, have hanging lights to elaborate the brightly lit area.
What about something like this. A 2 storey house where the small gate from the entrance is headed by a free-standing wooden structure and further to stairs to the first floor. The concept is very simple and works well if you prefer to have big sized hall room at ground floor and other rooms on a separate floor.
Dedicate a small room of your home to the entrance and create something as excellent as this example. Do not spare a chance to showcase your creativity. Make the entrance look like a passage of wooden planks stacked against each other on the floor to welcome the guests to further rooms or hallway.
