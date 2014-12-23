Interior wall murals

We live in a visual world where the image is king. It’s hard to escape the abundance of images out there vying for our attention every day of our busy lives—advertising, symbols, logos, designs and other visual representations. For some, the sanctuary and refuge of one’s own home is a chance to escape all that intense visual stimulation—keeping things simple and free of visual busyness can be a virtue when it comes to design interiors. However, visuals are powerful things, and exemplary additions to an interior design aesthetic when chosen and cultivated well. The right choice of visuals can give your home a relaxed feel that might not be purely achievable through abject minimalism alone—visuals to counter all that static that we experience in our day to day lives. Murals, both interior and exterior, can make for ultra-tasteful additions to any domestic space, and unique statements, especially when done right. But where to start?
Ultimately, the choice is yours; here are a few really tremendous examples of what is possible in order to spark your imagination and those design juices flowing.
Sometimes, the most enticing and soul-nourishing images are the simplest ones. This delightful warming yellow sunset, replete with weaving trees and colourful butterflies adds a perfect spark of interest and personality to this lounge room. It induces a feeling of instant calm, relaxation, dreaminess and splendour and, hinting to the natural world, primes the imagination and takes it on a delightful journey to wide open spaces and magical places. Neat, understated, cute and tasteful—this is a lovely option for your lounge or sitting space.
As well as colour, visual representations are fantastic for inducing a certain mood. At home, keeping things playful and light is a real virtue and can yield real, tangible effects on your mood and wellbeing. So why not opt for a little mural work that keeps things buoyant and fun? In this great example, we see an entire scene at play—almost like a mini cartoon film—with dark shaded, illustrated animal figures: cats, geese, sheep and a moose, hanging out together, getting up to mischief under the washing line. The way these characters are positioned to play with the room’s furniture and décor is an artful and spirited stroke of great-humoured design. Fun for the kids, fun for the adults too; you’ll struggle to tire (or stay in a dull mood) with this sort of mural hanging around.
Now this is some serious dedication to interior mural design that will have you, and anyone who comes to your home, in devout, romantic wanderlust and sheer visual awe. Not content with a basic of visual addition to your relaxation space? Consider embracing a whole new world with this kind of full-length wall to ceiling mural design. A perfect addition to the unique standing fire-burner, art lounge seat, chest-wood floors and fur rug, simply sitting in this room will make you feel like you’ve been transported to another time in a far off distant land; your lounge will feel like a lavish Bedouin tent in the mystical far-reaches of the Moroccan desert, or an Epicurean sanctuary in the time of Ancient Greece. The options are endless!
Leveraging off the bold, romantic and light-dusted crimson walls, the leather cushions and spotted panther lamps, this room makes a fabulous design statement with a full size wall-side elephant mural. It takes a little imagination, and a little courage, but imagine this room without the great animal adorned on it—at least half the character and char and far less allure. In the right circumstance, going for broke is the best possible course of action.
So much thought has gone into this nifty set up. This wall mural is completely larger than life, uniquely colourful and dramatic, offering so much depth in its choice of artistic, aesthetic and motif elements. But more than this, it communicates with the tangible décor too, an admirable selection of fabulous, almost Dali-esque abstract ceiling lamps; stimulating on the mind and the mood, this is a fun and playful choice of mural design that really works wonders.