Interior wall murals

We live in a visual world where the image is king. It’s hard to escape the abundance of images out there vying for our attention every day of our busy lives—advertising, symbols, logos, designs and other visual representations. For some, the sanctuary and refuge of one’s own home is a chance to escape all that intense visual stimulation—keeping things simple and free of visual busyness can be a virtue when it comes to design interiors. However, visuals are powerful things, and exemplary additions to an interior design aesthetic when chosen and cultivated well. The right choice of visuals can give your home a relaxed feel that might not be purely achievable through abject minimalism alone—visuals to counter all that static that we experience in our day to day lives. Murals, both interior and exterior, can make for ultra-tasteful additions to any domestic space, and unique statements, especially when done right. But where to start?

Ultimately, the choice is yours; here are a few really tremendous examples of what is possible in order to spark your imagination and those design juices flowing.