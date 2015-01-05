Lavish lounge rooms

Ultimately, every room in a house is an important as the next. Some of course are more suited to certain functionalities and so, hold different requirements. When it comes to inducing an immediate sense of invitation and allure, the lounge room is the epicentre of the home, a space that deserves absolute aesthetic attention. There’s so much more to a good lounge than adding a couple of cosy couches and a television or coffee table. The way your lounge room feels, the overall vibe, is contingent on so much more, from the choice of wall colour and texture, the choice of decor and trimmings, and the incorporation of additional stylistic elements. The lounge room ought to be a sanctuary that makes you and your family feel right at home on a daily basis, just as much as your guests when they come over to visit.

Use the fantastic examples below to get an insight into what’s possible with even the most humble of lounge rooms; turn yours into the opulent, magnificent space is has the potential to be.