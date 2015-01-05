Lavish lounge rooms

Ultimately, every room in a house is an important as the next. Some of course are more suited to certain functionalities and so, hold different requirements. When it comes to inducing an immediate sense of invitation and allure, the lounge room is the epicentre of the home, a space that deserves absolute aesthetic attention. There’s so much more to a good lounge than adding a couple of cosy couches and a television or coffee table. The way your lounge room feels, the overall vibe, is contingent on so much more, from the choice of wall colour and texture, the choice of decor and trimmings, and the incorporation of additional stylistic elements. The lounge room ought to be a sanctuary that makes you and your family feel right at home on a daily basis, just as much as your guests when they come over to visit.
Use the fantastic examples below to get an insight into what’s possible with even the most humble of lounge rooms; turn yours into the opulent, magnificent space is has the potential to be.
For a room that screams style and refinement, this modern domestic space is ahead of the game. Blessed with a large floorplan, the interior design of this lavish lounge exploits its spaciousness and incorporates a sense of liveability as well as warmth and freshness. Two huge sofas line the walls of the room and a further four coffee tables are placed within the interior space; this allows manoeuvrability throughout the living space and easy access to the seating. Adding to the modern aesthetic, two convex porthole shaped wall mirrors and symmetrically matching retro armchairs complete this trendy and successful lounge room.
The ultimate in tasteful decor, this classically designed interior just exudes style and elegance. When trying to achieve this, be sure to employ a keen stylistic eye and choose pieces of furniture that are lavish yet clean lined and neutral toned. The key to this decor is creating symmetry within the design; ensure that pieces of furniture are balanced on one side of the room to the other—this creates a sense of harmony and stability. Furthermore, accessories and light fitting should contrast as well as coordinate with the neutral aesthetic.
If classical design and conservatism is not to your taste, consider thinking outside the box and incorporating an eclectic range of different stylistic elements into your lounge room. This example shows how retro and historical styles can intermingle and produce something distinctive and remarkable. Achieving this creative approach in your own abode can seem daunting, but it is a case of ‘less is more’ when furnishing and decorating in order to create a charismatic and effective design. Choose stripped back walls, bespoke freestanding lamp along with Jehs + Laub designed retro contemporary seating to create a space that is distinctive, dramatic and inspiring.
For an uber chic living space, a warehouse has it all—large open plan spaces perfect for entertaining, replete with rough exposed finishes and a sense of understated cool. Achieving a luxurious lounge in this environment can be a difficult task, but not an impossible one. Ensure you include oversized sofas, plenty of throw cushions and, as shown in this example, soft luxury fabrics such as a faux fur throw rug. Soft leather or fabric ottomans work fabulously in this setting, as well as vintage pieces of furniture to contrast the stark contemporary vibe. If your warehouse living space has polished concrete or tiled floors and you are looking to create a sense of comfort and warmth, consider a large square or rectangular rug; this will define the lounge without affecting its grand spatial qualities.
Often an interior space benefits from quick and easy access to the outdoors. If this is the case it is most certainly a design element that should be embraced and utilised. In this example, a potentially cramped and cloistered space has been given a breath of fresh air, literally, with the addition of a floor to ceiling window and concertina timber-framed doors. Minimal modern furniture works in harmony with this design, delivering a spatial quality to the room and ensuring it is comfortable, luxurious and light.