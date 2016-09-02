9 easy DIY apartment improvements

After a year or two of living in an apartment, it’s quite natural to get bored with the way things look. Getting a professional to redesign or renovate the apartment is expensive, and no one wants to spend that much every couple of years. However, making small changes with DIY improvements can revive any apartment's interiors.
It doesn't require a special set of skills to give an apartment a tiny makeover. We’ve highlighted 9 easy DIY ideas that you can use to make your apartment feel as good as new.
Sometimes all it takes for a new look is to move around your furniture to create a fresh layout. Try a few different settings to see which one works best, but keep in mind the traffic flow to ensure that you don’t block doorways or passages.
You can manage a small budget green wall with a few plastic bottles and potting mix. Use a knife or box cutter to remove a rectangular piece from each bottle. Fill them with soil, plant herbs or flowering plants of your choice, and hang them from the top of the wall using sturdy metal wire.
Give new life to your old furniture by adding a fresh coat of paint. Use bright colours to make them stunning. Before you throw out old furniture, assess it to see if you can paint it to add an interesting new element to your apartment interiors.
Whether you add floating book shelves in your bedroom, or open shelves in the balcony for potted plants, fixing a shelf or two on the walls can liven up the room.
Add colour and character to a plain wall in a foyer or living room by covering it with photo frames of different shapes and sizes. Display some of your favourite moments in the frames.
Hang a few strings of fairy lights on your balcony or even in your bedroom to create a festive and magical setting. You can also get creative and make decorative lights for the bar counter by dropping strands of rice lights into coloured bottles.
Add artistic storage to your bathroom by fixing an old drawer on the wall with nails to hold in place hair brushes and hair accessories. It helps to keep the bathroom clutter-free. Similarly, an old metal trunk can be mounted on the wall in your dining room or kitchen to store spices and condiments.
Use colour to brighten up an old bathroom by decorating the tiles with waterproof paint. If you are a budding artist, you could also paint a wall mural in your bedroom to showcase your talent.
Mirrors reflect light and space to make a room look larger and brighter. Add a floor-to-ceiling mirror in your living room to give it an airy feel. Alternatively, you can use several small mirrors to decorate a bare wall.
All it takes is a bit of time over the weekend to make a DIY improvement that gives a new feel to your apartment.