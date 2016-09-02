6 common interior decoration mistakes to avoid

Getting the interiors of your home done is challenging as well as rewarding. If it turns out well, the home perfectly reflects a particular style or design theme. However, sometimes things don’t turn out the way that you expect, which can be frustrating! Since interior decoration has to be done within a budget, any small mistake can result in going over the estimated cost or having to live with an element that you aren’t pleased with.
We at Homify have put together a list of 6 of the most common problems that occur during designing the interiors of your home, so that you know what to watch out for to avoid making costly mistakes.
Often, all the focus is given to decorating the interiors with stunning finishes and accessories, in the process neglecting the important role that lighting plays in influencing the overall image of the room. Take care to ensure that the lighting in the main areas of the home keeps the ambiance warm and pleasant. Use spotlights or diffused lighting to highlight important parts or to mute the background. Select lamps and lights that are stylish so that they enhance the beauty of the room.
Look beyond room decor to identify creative solutions for making the interiors unique. Most often, we see the obvious elements such as adding a table with a flower vase or a lampshade to brighten up a neglected corner. Thinking out of the box can make the difference in elevating the decor of the home, like in this room, where the black partition wall near the dining area is used as a blackboard to write out inspiring messages or to draw images that add a fun element to the space.
Colours have the ability to influence the mood in a room. Use them wisely to create the right ambiance in an area. For instance, white can create a peaceful setting, whereas bold colours like red or purple increase the energy in the room and make it more vibrant.
Bookshelves, cabinets and furniture have a primary use, but selecting pieces with bold and eye-catching design elevates the look of the room and takes it from ordinary to spectacular. In this room, instead of using a classic bookshelf, the choice of a unique design adds a memorable element to an otherwise standard theme.
Not everyone has the skill or ability to blend varied styles or to match bright and pastel colours to create a stunning effect. As a rule, it’s best to avoid matching furniture or accessories of two different design styles as it might be so distracting that it affects the tranquility of the room.
It’s quite easy to get carried away with trying to create a unique look and ending up with rooms that are not practical or comfortable. Your home should be designed to your needs not to the expectations of others, so focus on all the essential features that you need and try to make it pleasant by adding accessories that make the rooms look pretty.
Designing a home is not an easy task, especially for first timers. Try to focus on creating a comfortable space where you can relax. You can also seek help from a professional to guide you in making the right choices. If you want some ideas on creating beautiful interiors see Art and Crafts Interior Inspiration.