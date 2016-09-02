6 common interior decoration mistakes to avoid

Getting the interiors of your home done is challenging as well as rewarding. If it turns out well, the home perfectly reflects a particular style or design theme. However, sometimes things don’t turn out the way that you expect, which can be frustrating! Since interior decoration has to be done within a budget, any small mistake can result in going over the estimated cost or having to live with an element that you aren’t pleased with.

We at Homify have put together a list of 6 of the most common problems that occur during designing the interiors of your home, so that you know what to watch out for to avoid making costly mistakes.