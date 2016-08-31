A futuristic home in Mumbai

The richest metropolis of India, Mumbai, may be crowded and chaotic to first time visitors, but it is also home to a large majority of the richest people in the country too. The city boasts of lavish sea-front condos to multi-storied mansions and luxury apartments with landscaped gardens. With homes vying with each other on the basis of design, luxurious amenities and latest gadgets, it is no wonder that architects try to break tradition every-time a client asks for something extraordinary.

Today we shall go on the tour of a luxurious mansion designed like a futuristic building more suited to outer space created by new age architects, Nex Lvl Designs Pvt Ltd. Designed in close consultation with the owner, the house is built like a futuristic dream with spacious rooms and large garden in a unique design,