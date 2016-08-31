A futuristic home in Mumbai

The richest metropolis of India, Mumbai, may be crowded and chaotic to first time visitors, but it is also home to a large majority of the richest people in the country too. The city boasts of lavish sea-front condos to multi-storied mansions and luxury apartments with landscaped gardens. With homes vying with each other on the basis of design, luxurious amenities and latest gadgets, it is no wonder that architects try to break tradition every-time a client asks for something extraordinary.
Today we shall go on the tour of a luxurious mansion designed like a futuristic building more suited to outer space created by new age architects, Nex Lvl Designs Pvt Ltd. Designed in close consultation with the owner, the house is built like a futuristic dream with spacious rooms and large garden in a unique design,
The futuristic structure of the façade speaks volumes about how the inner décor of the home is likely to be. Spread across three levels the architect has showcased his creative vision by making something unique and impressive. Surrounded by beautiful manicured lawns, the structures manages to surprise first time visitors by making them wonder at its entrance as it has several protruding structures blending into one unit at the center and looks like an alien vehicle from the sky.
Most of us would have heard of ancient castles with moats of water around them that could be entered only by bridges laid over them. This impressive entrance to the mystery home has something similar to that which invites visitors to walk up a ramp into the house that takes them over a narrow rivulet of water.
Every inch of this modern living room is picture perfect from lighting to furniture and decor all of which blend seamlessly into each other in a complementary manner. Wall art is subtle but impressive on both sides and is highlighted by clever lighting that brings out its nuances to guests seated on the comfortable L shaped sofas.
Sparkling white furniture and white background enhance the beauty of dark mahogany floor and simple décor of the minimalist dining area. Located next to the kitchen the table is lighted by drop down Chinese lamps that cast a beautiful glow.
Neutral hues and tranquil blue tones are maintained in this master bedroom of vast proportions. The region lacks artificial adornments and only comprises of an impressive chandelier suspended from elegant false ceiling design and television screen on the wall facing the bed.
Built in contemporary style, this kitchen is impressive in its simplicity of teak surfaces and white gadgets that remain hidden out of view. Grey in-wall kitchen cabinets blend into the wall making the gourmet kitchen appear spacious and delightful to use.
Turquoise blue bed furnishings and simple blue-white mat create a bright spot against grey walls and floor. Colorful wall art is the perfect background for an open wood shelf in a large bedroom that also has a white study table against the wall.
Lack of wardrobes and storage area in the bedrooms has been compensated for in this spacious dressing room. Designed with a mix of cream and brown color palette, the spectacular dressing room has a comfortable settee before the mirror to test combinations of clothing and accessories.
This classic style bathroom with gilded mirror, teak tables, patterned wallpaper and iron fittings are a surprise element in this house built in modern style. A dreamy deep bathtub built into the ground delights users with a pool-like effect.
Every home needs a place for chilling out with friends and the most common area for this purpose is either the living room or the bedroom. But as abundant space was available, designers have created a relaxation area worthy of the casual relaxation structure with different sections for games, discussion and entertainment.
