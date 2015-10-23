5 Quirky Bookshelves

Books transport us to many lands. So why not bookshelves? Gone are the days of musty old bookshelves lining up a wall, row after row in boring monotony. Bookshelves these days are as quirky and unusual as the stories they store. From a tree of knowledge to an eclectic seat, minimal storage to stepping out of the box, here are 5 interesting bookshelves that can quirk up any room.
This unusual triangular bookshelf supported by a wooden stand in one corner looks a triangular popsicle. Made of wood, the outer wall of bookshelf has been coloured green, while the inner wall has been coloured orange. The twisting triangular area between these two walls has been painted white and has many compartments to store books. While the curved orange wood in the centre doubles up as a reading area with some throw pillows, and a light hanging from the bookshelf itself.
This white plastic bookshelf has an eclectic edge to it that makes it stand apart. The bookshelf stops short of becoming a two dimensional dome and instead what one's left with is a long narrow seating area in the centre and curved storage area for books on the sides and below. A colourful blue pillow makes the seating area more comfy, while a pop art wall behind makes the white bookshelf stand out even more. This bookshelf made of black drums, is another interesting option.
Those who like things that don't quite fit in, will love this 'out of the box' bookshelf designed by KAMBIAM (NEURODESIGN FURNITURE FOR PEOPLE). This modern bookshelf made of extremely thin white metal, has nine four sided polygon storage areas that make up two squares. An overlapping polygon gives the bookshelf the illusion of one square sticking out at an angle from the other, as if it's trying to get out of the box.
This white wooden bookshelf looks like a sheet of paper with carvings in it. It's actually a cupboard door that has been doubled up as a bookshelf by carving neat square and rectangular boxes in the front. The carved boxes have been used to store books by making the white frame merely lean against a wall. A bright wall like the green one here will help the paper-thin beauty of this bookshelf stand out even more.
This bookshelf made of silver metal is carved out like a tree including a trunk, base and leaves above. Geometrical branches have been positioned to create ample storage space for books. While some funky alphabets and colouful LED light placed on the branches truly set it apart. Placed against a polka dotted wall this funky metal tree is sure to be a head turner in any room.
