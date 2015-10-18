5 simple bunk bed ideas

This compact wooden bunk bed carved into a cupboard is suited for practical young adults living in a tiny home. This bunk bed may not be much to look at, but its simplicity and functionality is ideal for kids who are almost adult enough to pick practicality over flashy waste of space. Simple light printed bedding, a basic white metal stair leading up to the upper bunk bed and some lights fixed into the bunks for late night reading make this an ideal pick for two realistic adults.

