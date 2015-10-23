Most people shy away from using purple in the kitchen but a little sprinkle of it can work wonders. Instead of painting the entire kitchen purple, which may make it look small and opulent, adding little touches of it here and there is a better idea. These small purple herb bags and pots, and cutlery are a good example of using purple innovatively in small dozes.

