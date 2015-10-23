Purple is a rare colour in nature. There is a royal beauty about it. It also has something prim, elegant, yet mysterious about it. So adding a dash of it to any home brings in an aura of regal beauty and a hint of enchantment to that home. The right amount of purple can liven up a room, but too much of it can become an eyesore. So here are 5 prim and proper ways to use purple at home.
This futuristic purple and white bed with a grand chandelier hanging above it heightens the magnificence of the colour purple. The bedding is the only purple element in the room, yet it is the most eye catching one. The unusual design of this bed gives it a very next-gen feel while the ornate chandelier above it increases the royal feel of the colour. This bed is regally prim yet very modern.
There's nothing like a quirky chair to grab some eyeballs. Make it purple and that becomes a quirky regal chair. A dark royal purple chair like this, made of smooth velvet with wooden legs looks both quirky yet distinguished. A single purple chair like this has the balanced effect of becoming the centre of focus of the room, without overpowering it. Those looking to use purple a little more generously can check out this bright purple sofa set.
For those who love the 70's, Austin Powers and shades of purple right out of a retro discotheque, this groovy purple bar designed by BRUNETE FRACCAROLI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES is the perfect pick. The feel of this bar is very retro, while the design completely prim and modern. Old meets new in this perfect balance of low conical bar stools, the giant curvy purple vase and the shimmering purplish-teal ceiling to floor curtains. The bottles in the bar area are all in varying shades of purple and create a groovy psychedelic effect. A teal bar table and a white gramophone harking back to the old days, balance out the overall purple vibe.
While it may be nice to go over the top with purple sometimes, it can also be nice to hold back and use purple neatly and sparingly. The use of purple in an overall grey bathroom here demonstrates that beautifully. The oval mirror, storage area and the cabinet stand below the wash basin have all been painted in the same bright shade of purple to contrast against the minimal grey of the rest of the bathroom. The design of these purple elements is also minimal and simple.
Most people shy away from using purple in the kitchen but a little sprinkle of it can work wonders. Instead of painting the entire kitchen purple, which may make it look small and opulent, adding little touches of it here and there is a better idea. These small purple herb bags and pots, and cutlery are a good example of using purple innovatively in small dozes.
