5 Ways to use yellow at home

Yellow is a happy, sunny and vivacious colour. A dash of it in any home can bring in some cheer. Overdo it and the house may just start looking like an omelet. Used sparingly and with the right amount of balance, a splash of it here and there can be exactly what a home needs to transform it from drab and boring to lively and fun. So here are 5 ideas to use yellow at home, without blinding everyone in sight.
A bright yellow wall can light up any room, but this particular yellow wall designed by SABRINA FOSSI DESIGN even more so. A statement yellow wall like this is sparked up further by the white lamp outline fitted with a bulb here. Making all the walls yellow will make the room too warm as well as an eyesore. But a single sunny wall can funk up a room if it's balanced out by other cream and white walls and ceiling. Pair this yellow wall with white or cream coloured furniture so that it has the best impact.
For those who want to use yellow in a milder way in their home, these mellow yellow chairs are the perfect choice. While one chair is made of leather and cotton, the other chair and foot stool is made of leather and velvet. All of them have sturdy wooden frames and foot legs. These mix and match pale yellow pieces will stand out most against black or white backgrounds. Thus the white wall behind and the black rug below help them shine a bit more.
A good meal can make anyone happy and a little bit of yellow in the kitchen always helps to add to that happiness. This perky yellow kitchen cabinet has the right balance of a yellow frame and beige, brown and white cabinets and slabs. The neutral colours of the cabinet offset the brightness of the yellow frame and prevent it from looking garish. This simple yellow wooden cabinet is also very functional, as it has various compartments to keep eggs, herbs, vegetables and much more.
A dash of yellow can work wonders in the bedroom too. A bright yellow cupboard or dresser may not be soothing to the eyes, but a quirky yellow nightstand is a great way to bring in some sunshine by your side. Made of metal, this simple yet modern yellow nightstand is a great pick for those who want just a little dose of yellow in their bedroom. Easy to clean and maintain, this yellow nightstand can blend in with any kind of a bedroom. This kitschy banana chair may also appeal to those who like this funky yellow nightstand.
Those who are looking for something bold yet beautiful can opt for this intricate yellow lattice headboard for their bed. This ornate bright headboard takes up most of the wall behind the bed and is undoubtedly eye catching. The light grey wall, mirror and throw pillows and the white cupboard and ceiling help to tone down the brightness of the headboard.
