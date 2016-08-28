Top 5 of the Week: Kitchen Design, Vastu Tips and Pooja Rooms

Good Morning India, Trust you all are going great! So the Sunday has arrived and we are up for the top 5 picks of the week- the most popular articles and design ideas that were trending amongst the Indian readers this week.

Since the season of festivals has arrived, it is not surprising to find that most of the readers were keen to know how to decorate and mount a mandir within their home, the Vastu tips for decoration and the cooking area designs; after all, all the ladies will be spending their crucial hours in kitchen to prepare sweets and meals for family get together.

While the kitchen design ideas and Mandir/Pooja rooms are an instant hit, an unexpected pick is the use of plasterboard for homes. Let us explore and know in detail which ideas and guides got the top spots in this week's ranking scale of homify.