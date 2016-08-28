Top 5 of the Week: Kitchen Design, Vastu Tips and Pooja Rooms

Good Morning India, Trust you all are going great! So the Sunday has arrived and we are up for the top 5 picks of the week- the most popular articles and design ideas that were trending amongst the Indian readers this week.
Since the season of festivals has arrived, it is not surprising to find that most of the readers were keen to know how to decorate and mount a mandir within their home, the Vastu tips for decoration and the cooking area designs; after all, all the ladies will be spending their crucial hours in kitchen to prepare sweets and meals for family get together.
While the kitchen design ideas and Mandir/Pooja rooms are an instant hit, an unexpected pick is the use of plasterboard for homes. Let us explore and know in detail which ideas and guides got the top spots in this week's ranking scale of homify.
Vastu Shastra forms an ancient Hindu System that deals with the designing, arrangement and layout of home interiors in order to balance the energy, harmony and invite the positivity. It is still followed by masses and many Hindu, as well as other religion followers, prefer to arrange their house as per the Vastu. In fact, some designers and project manager use these tips while completing their projects.
If you are an avid believer of Vastu and looking for some basic tips on the subject to increase happiness, positivity and luck to your newly renovated home then these points can help you a lot.
Kitchens are fast becoming the central element for designing in India and they are no more devoid of creativity or decoration. More and more people are getting interested to know how and in what ways they can change the outlook and functionality of their cooking area without putting much on their expenses. This article shows a list of 20 vibrant and dynamic kitchen layout and settings that can be easily copied within any home.
The compilation of custom made kitchen designs having a dedicated space and slot for everything essential can be read here at this link. We believe you too will gear up and plan to do some changes in your kitchen as soon as you go through this list.
Mandirs are not just limited to the corners or the underutilized areas of your home in Indian society these days. They are now recognized as a fully decorated and completely harmonized room that hosts godly figures, the pooja essentials, aromatic scents, and proper theme that sends out strong vibes of devotion to the residents of the homes. While large sized homes can easily accommodate such rooms, little adjustments and more creativity is needed to do the same in small sized homes.
This list of mandir design will show you some really classy and unbeatable ideas on how easily you can create a mandir area within your home where you and your entire family can sit, meditate and relax while praying to the god. Go through the list and note down the most suitable plan for your home.
Plasterboards are an underestimated elements of home designing that come handy when it comes to increasing the overall ambiance and aesthetics of your home. Popularly called as Drywalls, these boards can be easily shaped into desired designs and used to embellish the homes. No, they are not just made for office use but can be utilized well within the interior of your home. How? Go through this ideabook that teaches you how to use plasterboards smartly to decorate your interiors.
Though the concept of L-shaped kitchen designs is not very new to the world of decoration and kitchen planning yet the advent of the modular kitchen had made them little sidelined. However, owing to their convenience and success to bring space, storage and walking floor within one space, they have become a hit once again. These L-shaped kitchens create a spacious feel and provide ample of countertop space to the cook as well.
If you too wish to bring such design within your cooking area, go through this list of L-shaped kitchen designs that will make your jaws dropped.