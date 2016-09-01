A colorful home of love and happiness

When you look at this charming abode created in Bangalore, the first thing that strikes you is the profusion of colors that have been blended to create an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. You wouldn't be wrong in saying that this beautiful home balances modern and traditional design features impeccably while maintaining cozy warmth required in a residential structure. Designed by Single Pencil Architects and Interior Designers, the decor transitions between multitude hues of blue like turquoise to navy and sky blue that are combined with neutrals and dark tones that bring a unique flavor to the home.

From the trendy false ceiling panels to red modular kitchen and colorful children's room, everything about this house has interesting details like bubble-gum pink and white wardrobes for the children. So, let's move ahead with our tour and get to know the design and decor details of this home.