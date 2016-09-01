A colorful home of love and happiness

When you look at this charming abode created in Bangalore, the first thing that strikes you is the profusion of colors that have been blended to create an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. You wouldn't be wrong in saying that this beautiful home balances modern and traditional design features impeccably while maintaining cozy warmth required in a residential structure. Designed by Single Pencil Architects and Interior Designers, the decor transitions between multitude hues of blue like turquoise to navy and sky blue that are combined with neutrals and dark tones that bring a unique flavor to the home.
From the trendy false ceiling panels to red modular kitchen and colorful children's room, everything about this house has interesting details like bubble-gum pink and white wardrobes for the children. So, let's move ahead with our tour and get to know the design and decor details of this home.
Instead of the usual trend of using the living room as a display area of the family’s wealth, designers have concentrated on keeping the area cozy and comfortable. Colorful wall-paper rimmed with dark mahogany panels, royal purple sofas with traditional patterns and false ceiling panels complement each other. Antique wall clock looks perfect against neutral wall color and the gentle off-white curtains which together lend a vibrant air to the trendy living room. The only adornments in the room are family pictures on the display shelves in combination with artificial flowers and other memorablia that add visual variability.
The sparkling red and white modular kitchen with its glossy cabinets and kitchen electronic gadgets is a creative place for fine-tuning culinary skills. Designers have smartly kept the background of floor and walls neutral as the cherry red and white cabinets and cupboards enhance the liveliness of the kitchen built with open floor plan.
A rectangular glass table surrounded by cheerful sunflower yellow chairs make up the dining area. Located just a few feet away from the kitchen and cut off from open view of the living room, the regions is small but neatly arranged to avoid cluttering the floor space and have a comfortable meal.
Kids prefer colorful surroundings so here we have a bubble-gum pink cupboards in combination with blue and white shelves in this modern kids' room. Cupboards and open shelves are designed around a neat study area that is wide enough to hold books and laptop as well.
.
This spacious modern bedroom is all about lovely wood cupboards with trendy white stripes running along top and bottom along with modest fans and vibrant bedspreads. Neutral background of white walls and floor creates a soothing area to relax and sleep with ease.
Did you like this abode? To understand more about local home design trends you should visit this trendy and colorful Bangalore home.