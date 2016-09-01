Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A colorful home of love and happiness

Rita Deo Rita Deo
PROJECT WAS DELETED! single pencil architects & interior designers Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

When you look at this charming abode created in Bangalore,  the first thing that strikes you is the profusion of colors that have been blended to create an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. You wouldn't be wrong in saying that this beautiful home balances modern and traditional design features impeccably while maintaining cozy warmth required in a residential structure. Designed by Single Pencil Architects and Interior Designers, the decor transitions between multitude hues of blue like turquoise to navy and sky blue that are combined with neutrals and dark tones that bring a unique flavor to the home.

From the trendy false ceiling panels to red modular kitchen and colorful children's room, everything about this house has interesting details like bubble-gum pink and white wardrobes for the children. So, let's move ahead with our tour and get to know the design and decor details of this home.

1. Cozy living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instead of the usual trend of using the living room as a display area of the family’s wealth, designers have concentrated on keeping the area cozy and comfortable. Colorful wall-paper rimmed with dark mahogany panels, royal purple sofas with traditional patterns and false ceiling panels complement each other. Antique wall clock looks perfect against neutral wall color and the gentle off-white curtains which together lend a vibrant air to the trendy living room. The only adornments in the room are family pictures on the display shelves in combination with artificial flowers and other memorablia that add visual variability.

2. Modern kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sparkling red and white modular kitchen with its glossy cabinets and kitchen electronic gadgets is a creative place for fine-tuning culinary skills.  Designers have smartly kept the background of floor and walls neutral as the cherry red and white cabinets and cupboards enhance the liveliness of the kitchen built with open floor plan.

3. Dining region

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A rectangular glass table surrounded by cheerful sunflower yellow chairs make up the dining area. Located just a few feet away from the kitchen and cut off from open view of the living room, the regions is small but neatly arranged to avoid cluttering the floor space and have a comfortable meal.

4. Delightful kids' room

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Kids prefer colorful surroundings so here we have a bubble-gum pink cupboards in combination with blue and white shelves in this modern kids' room. Cupboards and open shelves are designed around a neat study area that is wide enough to hold books and laptop as well.

.

5. Spacious master bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This spacious modern bedroom is all about lovely wood cupboards with trendy white stripes running along top and bottom along with modest fans and vibrant bedspreads. Neutral background of white walls and floor creates a soothing area to relax and sleep with ease.

Did you like this abode? To understand more about local home design trends you should visit this trendy and colorful Bangalore home.

An Indian Home in Jodhpur


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks