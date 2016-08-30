Practical and Dedicated Home full of Life

Owning a home that has a dedicated area for each member of the family is nothing less than a blessing. Today, we dare to bring some insight to a mid-sized home from Bangalore that has very practical and regular structure yet looks excellent and apart from regular looks- owing to the fact that the designer has tried to add his personal designer touch. Moreover, the black and white theme for the prime areas catch the attention of the viewer. With three basic rooms- One living room, two Kids Rooms, a separate area for dining and a big open kitchen, the home looks extraordinary due to its decor that is high on creativity and low on budget. Let us go ahead and know more.
The dining area and theme are superb having sleek chair design in black color with a white dining table of medium sized placed in between. This one will go well to host dinner for average Indian family and guests easily. The surrounding area has been kept white and minimally decorated, keeping the focus on the central elements only.
If there is anything better than having a comfortable dining area then it is an open kitchen located within close proximity to it. Brightly decorated open kitchen alongside the dining area is a big hit for modern home designs as not only they help with easy transfer of food and dishes to the table but also help to connect both the areas. The white flooring here, is contrast to the black and grey accessories used in almost all parts of this section.
While moving from one room to another, we came across this beautiful passage that starts from the entrance of the home, opens to the dining and kitchen area from the very first gate and then proceeds to this artistic, curvy wall decal that is matching to the ceiling design. The glass doors on sides look complementary to serene white walls and provide you an insight to the internal rooms without opening the doors.
Located just opposite to the passage, these glassdoors are worth noticing due to their unusual design. While plain glass doors and windows are a common sight in all the modern homes, we have something new this time. The glass used has geometrical structure and semi-transparent gradient design over it. Sliding door with three sections is easy to open and close and also saves space. The wooden cabinet placed near the entrance can be used to store shoes, tools, umbrella or other material that are needed while heading out.
Since the theme of the home is black and white, we can see that the living room too, is not much different. The big black couches stacked against the walls give a royal feel and appear inviting to lay and have rest. The TV has been mounted amongst wooden shelves running parallel to each other and offering space to showcase some sculptures, show pieces and frames. The curtains too are kept in the same color. Entertainment in a heavenly room!
Living room decor is complementary to the rest of the house but the noticeable parts are the ceiling design and the art price on the wall. The ceiling design forms a semi-circular structure with a dim yellow mustard colored paint that adds some life to the area, the splash of colors on the wall art look stunning and gorgeous here. The creativity of the designer manages to balance the best of both worlds.
The theme of the kitchen might not be something you had imagined it to be after having a look at other parts of the home. Full of colors, lights, tiles and bling, the cooking area is delighting and gives positive vibes at the first look. We loved the design of the cabinets and the silver countertop. The maroon shade tiles are also a welcome, giving relief from those boring grey, white and beige kitchen tiles.
Staircases are located right beside the cooking area and have wide steps. They glass and plastic made hand rails for supports help to add volume to kitchen as opaque railings might had created a compact feel. Utilizing the area beneath the stairs, matching cabinets to that of the kitchen have been made to provide appropriate storage space. This makes them look like as if they have been a part of cooking area.
The Pristine white bedroom area left us awestruck due to the unique style of decor. The usage of untapped elements like mirror sheets on wardrobe doors and translucent glass with hints of reflecting mirror on the ceiling are successful in making the room look extraordinary and worth applauding. No colors yet so much interesting. This one will give you some ideas on how your own bedroom can be changed with just a pinch of glasswork.
Kids rooms are always special and they are made with special care, giving attention to the finest and smallest details. The kid room for the boy is inspired by car racing theme and a bed shaped like a racing car has been placed in one corner of the room. Curtains matching to the shades of the car can also be seen. While these two elements are brightly colored, the walls and ceilings are kept simple with simple lines of contrast shades running over each other. No strict pattern and design technique has been used here.
The daughter's room will take your steps and mind to the Disney world. The different hues of pink with purple, the circular design on the ceiling, butterfly-shaped bed and sticker on walls are truly a girl's thing. Fairy curtains and matching lights further help to create a different feel here.
The terrace of this house will give you some great ideas for your own. The green carpet, like the ones used in grounds, looks like artificial grass layer all over the floor. Three shifts of pots with real saplings have been planted and the area has been covered with plastic sheet of blue floral design. A complete natural setting with its own fair share of open space for air and sunlight flow.