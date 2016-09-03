Your browser is out-of-date.

A comfortable Bangalore home

The trendy and modern home that we are about to explore today, is situated in Vijayanagar in Bangalore. This home rendered with innovativeness and creativity by the architects at Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers, seems to be in sync with the progressive and technologically advanced spirit of the city. You will come across exciting textured and patterned surfaces from the moment we begin this tour. Solid materials, neutral and rich wooden hues, smart and functional designs and artistic touches have filled this contemporary abode with a welcoming and comfy aura. So why wait? Let’s take a closer look at the unique, quirky and smart delights that this house has to offer.

Woven Texture on the Front Door

door design homify Minimalist windows & doors main door,3d door,indian door,door,cnc door,teak wood door
The wooden woven texture on the solid and glossy main door of the home promises myriad style surprises within. Don’t forget to notice the contrast hued grilles in white on either side, which help in creating a classic urban feel that is timeless in its beauty.

Stylish Lighting and False Ceilings

homify Minimalist living room living room,white living
The lighting of the space has been positioned to emanate from strategic nooks and corners, even as backlit panels like the false ceiling come alive with a golden glow around the edges. The fan suspended from the architectural wonder – the art installation on the ceiling – gives the space a sleek vibe. The moulded wall unit comes with a window on one side and a textured backlit panel in dark brown on the other. The latter is perfect for housing a sleek entertainment unit.

Sleek and Smart Touches

homify Minimalist living room
The false ceiling in this room is another surprise with its array of alternating short and long stripes, while powerful recessed lights shine over the setting for an elegant feel. The entertainment unit here is a concoction of glossy white panels which are backlit and are divided by a slim brown strip of dark wood. The floating cabinet just below the entertainment unit is a smart wood and glass affair with sleek chrome handles, and it goes well with the colour palette of the room.

Elegant Modular Kitchen

homify Minimalist kitchen
Dark sapphire blue shades meet white for a subtle seaside theme in the trendy kitchen. The beige marble flooring ensures that a sandy touch also makes an entry for a wholesome look. The U-shaped kitchen is a spacious one with plenty of storage room and fuss-free appliances.

Designer Details

homify Minimalist bedroom
The focal point of this minimalistic and fashionable bedroom is undoubtedly the wall to wall closet with sliding doors. The gleaming white doors come with decorative stripes through their middles, which flaunt geometric patterns with mirrors for a hint of glamour. The tall and textured headboard of the bed almost grazes the false ceiling and takes the style quotient of the space to new heights.

Delicate Touches in the Bedroom

homify Minimalist bedroom
This bedroom has a beautifully delicate look, thanks to the rose patterned bedding as well as the padded headboard in beige. Above the headboard, you can see a backlit panel flaunting an artistic flourish in black – perfect for a luxurious look!

Neat Terrace

homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
The terrace is a neat space with earthy mosaic tiles and a grassy patch edged with sparkling white pebbles. The greenness of the grass lends a refreshing feel to the terrace, and contrasts the buttery yellow exterior walls of the house too.

With arty and cutting-edge patterns and textures dotting almost every nook and cranny of this residence, it is hard not to fall in love with its modish interiors and designer treats! Here’s another tour to inspire you further - A Traditional and Artistic Home in Gujarat.

A small but cosy apartment that has it all
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


