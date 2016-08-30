Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Picture of Beautiful Bedroom Concepts

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern style bedroom
Gone are the days when a bedroom was just a place to rest for the night. We spend most of our time at home in the bedroom, whether it’s to relax, watch a movie or read a book. So, while designing a home, it’s only fair that the bedroom gets importance with design concepts that reflect a favourite theme or present a glimpse into your personality and interests.

Modern-day homes come with stunning bedroom concepts. We have included 10 memorable ones that we have come across in Indian homes in this ideabook to inspire you to change the design of your bedroom to make it a fantasy land to which you retreat for complete relaxation.

Celestial Beauty

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A minimalist bedroom with beige, grey, black and white can be so dull! Introducing a unique design concept such as a celestial theme makes it spectacular with the reflective strips of paint on the walls and ceiling reminiscent of shooting stars. The lighting under the bed gives it the look of being elevated and floating in space.

​Mechanic’s Workshop

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a child who loves cars and tinkering around with their parts in a garage, this concept is perfect. The car shaped bed, wheel side tables, wheel art on the walls and the matching red on the door and wardrobe tie in beautifully to create a cohesive look.

​Nature's nest

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this nature inspired bedroom, the use of pastel green and natural tones such as wood and cream create a soothing ambiance. The identical paintings of elephants placed above the twin beds add to the aesthetics.

​Modern art

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

With the use of texture, prints and a monochromatic palette, this room is stunningly ultra-modern. It looks like an art installation featured in a design museum – perfect for someone who loves modern art.

​Minimalism meets geometry

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rather than restricting the room to straight lines that present a plain look, the use of geometry in the designs on the headboard, wall paper, wardrobe and curtains lifts the look of this bedroom.

​Pastel diva

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a diva who prefers the minimalist look without splashes of loud colour, the use of floral patterned wallpaper, curved sculpture-like headboard that flows into the ceiling, a built in lounging area and mirrored wardrobe doors come together beautifully to add an air of sophistication in this bedroom.


​Modern chariot

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who wouldn’t like to be carried away to the land of nod on this beautifully designed chariot themed bed? The design is as stunning as it is practical with seating built into the curved footboard and storage shelves on the headboard. The wooden detailing extends to the ceiling creating the roof of the chariot from which the fan hangs down.

​Smart stripes

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Something as simple as stripes can be used to create an eye-catching design concept as demonstrated in this bedroom. Just three colours – black, white and brown – are used to present a spectacular bedroom design.

​Modernist Maze

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern bedroom design concept is inspired by a maze and has furniture and accessories at different levels to add interest. The maze-like strips on the walls and the ceiling combined with shelves and cabinets present a cohesive look.

​Outdoor Garden

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of a gorgeous wall mural with the silhouette of foliage and tree canopies combined with clever design adds a whimsical quality in this bedroom. The dressing area is tucked away behind a wall, adding an open feel to the room and making it appear like it’s in the outdoors, even though it isn’t.

Do you see what we mean about design concepts transforming a bedroom? If you are inspired to change your bedroom from boring to beautiful, check out this ideabook for more trendy designs.

Which of these bedroom design concepts is your favourite? Reply in the comments below.


