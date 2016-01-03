Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Unusual tile designs for your home

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Geometric (Victorian) Tiles, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Loading admin actions …

When one walks into a tile store the sheer number of choices available of designs, patterns, colors and shapes will overwhelm anyone: Designers and manufacturers today have come a long way from simple black and white stone and granite tiles. Now tiles can be custom designed and laid to suit the atmosphere that owner wants to create within his house. Now owners can have tiles with different themes to suit the mood of the room and can choose from plain white granite to classic marble or breathtaking glass patterns.

Magic in porcelain

Skyros wall and floor tiles homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

Skyros wall and floor tiles

homify
homify
homify

Want a touch of bright blue skies in your bathroom? These enchanting Spanish porcelain floor tiles with patterns of flowers and snow crystals bring that atmosphere right into the bathroom. The neat symmetry of patterns in blue against sparkling white background gives the room a soothing effect. These types of tiles have been used for several decades in palaces in India and homes of the rich and famous.

Vintage tiles in modern setting

Tiles, The Vintage Floor Tile Company The Vintage Floor Tile Company Walls & flooringTiles
The Vintage Floor Tile Company

Tiles

The Vintage Floor Tile Company
The Vintage Floor Tile Company
The Vintage Floor Tile Company

Unusual tile pattern and mixture of several colors brings back memories of old churches and stained glass windows casting colorful patterns of light on the floor. This breathtaking geometric tile design is the creation of Vintage Floor Tile Company that specializes in reclamation and re installation of vintage tiles from old homes that are being torn down. The tile design is made out of geometric patterns that have been beautifully laid out with the right mix of colors and designs. It can become an interesting floor design to teach children about geometrical shapes.

Inspired by nature

PASTORELLI Shade Carpet, Pastorelli Pastorelli Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Pastorelli

Pastorelli
Pastorelli
Pastorelli

No one can stay immune to the romance of exquisite Italian tiles and their intricate designs. The gorgeous golden medallions in this mixed design flooring are framed with intricate artwork in detailed motifs that complement the modern bed hanging above. Slim ceramic tiles on the walls with edgy black outline and flowery pattern enhances the attractiveness of the room. Flooring in this bedroom room designed with modern style has been given an unusual twist such that floral and geometric designs are only under and around the bed while the rest of the room has plain brown tiles.

Contemporary Italian marble floor

Загородный дом в Подмосковье, Abwarten! Abwarten! Mediterranean style kitchen
Abwarten!

Abwarten!
Abwarten!
Abwarten!

This beautiful bluish green Italian marble floor has a contemporary pattern and style that easily blends into the kitchen’s earthy atmosphere. Green earthy curtains, brown wooden furniture and white cabinets are elegant accompaniment to dark blue border surrounded by thick rim of white designer tiles. The brown sandstone tiles that appear along the kitchen wall show that both kitchen and dining area are part of open plan of the house.

Pretty slice of colour among wood

PISO SALVA46, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern walls & floors
Miel Arquitectos

Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos

Here is an unusual way to surprise visitors and wannabe interior decorators that always have something to comment about when they visit a home. This unique tile design combines tile and wood in one room which blend naturally into each other. The tiles display lovely mix of pink flowers among light brown patterns against a pristine white background and an angular white border. Laid close to the wall these tiles act as an unusual border for the wooden floor and enhance the charm of this modern home.

Classic Victorian tiles

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

The versatility and elegance of Victorian tiles and their unmistakable geometric designs can  make even the most rustic surroundings smart. This complex design which seamlessly mixes together three earthy colors of brown, blue and peach has a stately blue border that draws attention to its twin border running silently beside it. These tiles are tough and sturdy and are usually laid out on frequently used floors like corridors, veranda and bathrooms.

For more ideas on application of Victorian tiles read through these pages of our magazine.


Earthy limestone tiles

Umbrian Limestone Floors of Stone Ltd Country style kitchen
Floors of Stone Ltd

Umbrian Limestone

Floors of Stone Ltd
Floors of Stone Ltd
Floors of Stone Ltd

Though limestone has a rough surface its earthy touch is still preferred by people that like to stay as close to nature as possible. Limestone is today usually applied on verandahs, kitchens and garden paths as it is long lasting and maintenance free. It is relatively cheaper than other natural stones like granite and marble that need to go through several process before they are ready for use.

Cement tiles for a rustic setting

KAROSİMAN TİLE / ODDA HOTEL, Karosiman Desenli Yer Karoları Karosiman Desenli Yer Karoları Interior landscaping
Karosiman Desenli Yer Karoları

Karosiman Desenli Yer Karoları
Karosiman Desenli Yer Karoları
Karosiman Desenli Yer Karoları

The tiles in this room have been designed by pioneers in patterned cement floor tiles. The tile pattern is an ideal backdrop to rustic wooden furniture and layout of the room. Manufactured with environmentally sustainable techniques, these tiles give a natural tone to surroundings and are available in a wide range of motifs and shapes.  Patterned cement tiles are fashionable and embrace their surroundings with warmth.

Make the most of your small garden


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks