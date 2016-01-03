Unusual tile designs for your home

When one walks into a tile store the sheer number of choices available of designs, patterns, colors and shapes will overwhelm anyone: Designers and manufacturers today have come a long way from simple black and white stone and granite tiles. Now tiles can be custom designed and laid to suit the atmosphere that owner wants to create within his house. Now owners can have tiles with different themes to suit the mood of the room and can choose from plain white granite to classic marble or breathtaking glass patterns.
Want a touch of bright blue skies in your bathroom? These enchanting Spanish porcelain floor tiles with patterns of flowers and snow crystals bring that atmosphere right into the bathroom. The neat symmetry of patterns in blue against sparkling white background gives the room a soothing effect. These types of tiles have been used for several decades in palaces in India and homes of the rich and famous.
Unusual tile pattern and mixture of several colors brings back memories of old churches and stained glass windows casting colorful patterns of light on the floor. This breathtaking geometric tile design is the creation of Vintage Floor Tile Company that specializes in reclamation and re installation of vintage tiles from old homes that are being torn down. The tile design is made out of geometric patterns that have been beautifully laid out with the right mix of colors and designs. It can become an interesting floor design to teach children about geometrical shapes.
No one can stay immune to the romance of exquisite Italian tiles and their intricate designs. The gorgeous golden medallions in this mixed design flooring are framed with intricate artwork in detailed motifs that complement the modern bed hanging above. Slim ceramic tiles on the walls with edgy black outline and flowery pattern enhances the attractiveness of the room. Flooring in this bedroom room designed with modern style has been given an unusual twist such that floral and geometric designs are only under and around the bed while the rest of the room has plain brown tiles.
This beautiful bluish green Italian marble floor has a contemporary pattern and style that easily blends into the kitchen’s earthy atmosphere. Green earthy curtains, brown wooden furniture and white cabinets are elegant accompaniment to dark blue border surrounded by thick rim of white designer tiles. The brown sandstone tiles that appear along the kitchen wall show that both kitchen and dining area are part of open plan of the house.
Here is an unusual way to surprise visitors and wannabe interior decorators that always have something to comment about when they visit a home. This unique tile design combines tile and wood in one room which blend naturally into each other. The tiles display lovely mix of pink flowers among light brown patterns against a pristine white background and an angular white border. Laid close to the wall these tiles act as an unusual border for the wooden floor and enhance the charm of this modern home.
The versatility and elegance of Victorian tiles and their unmistakable geometric designs can make even the most rustic surroundings smart. This complex design which seamlessly mixes together three earthy colors of brown, blue and peach has a stately blue border that draws attention to its twin border running silently beside it. These tiles are tough and sturdy and are usually laid out on frequently used floors like corridors, veranda and bathrooms.
Though limestone has a rough surface its earthy touch is still preferred by people that like to stay as close to nature as possible. Limestone is today usually applied on verandahs, kitchens and garden paths as it is long lasting and maintenance free. It is relatively cheaper than other natural stones like granite and marble that need to go through several process before they are ready for use.
The tiles in this room have been designed by pioneers in patterned cement floor tiles. The tile pattern is an ideal backdrop to rustic wooden furniture and layout of the room. Manufactured with environmentally sustainable techniques, these tiles give a natural tone to surroundings and are available in a wide range of motifs and shapes. Patterned cement tiles are fashionable and embrace their surroundings with warmth.