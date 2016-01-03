Unusual tile designs for your home

The versatility and elegance of Victorian tiles and their unmistakable geometric designs can make even the most rustic surroundings smart. This complex design which seamlessly mixes together three earthy colors of brown, blue and peach has a stately blue border that draws attention to its twin border running silently beside it. These tiles are tough and sturdy and are usually laid out on frequently used floors like corridors, veranda and bathrooms.

