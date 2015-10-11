This elegant 65 square meter apartment designed by MADG Architect based in Bilbao, Spain is a home to fall in love with. In fact, we are not sure if it was home at first sight or love at first sight. Maybe you can help us decide after we take you on a magical mystery tour of this lovely apartment.

The contemporary look of this apartment expresses a minimalist design which emphasizes clean, straight lines. Like most modernist designs, this apartment is uncluttered with minimal decorations and furniture, making it simple yet elegant.

Let's take a walk through this one bedroom apartment and see if we find home, love, or both!