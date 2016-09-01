Your browser is out-of-date.

A Simple House With Wonderful Interiors

The Writers Hive
REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bedroom
Simplicity is adorned by a few and grand, pompous living might have just become too mainstream now. Take a look at this beautiful house and revisit the way things were intended to be- simple, yet elegant.

The entry way

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style houses
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The entrance is rather welcoming. The bricked wall leads you to the front door which is simple in all its glory. The Stone flooring complements the brick wall very well. What's more the lush greenery by the side sweeps you off your feet quite literally.

Hope you enjoyed your tour. Until next time comrades!

Modular Kitchen

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style kitchen
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

A simple, graceful modular kitchen is just what you need to complete your house. The tiles running below the wooden cabins come in complimentary hues. A chimney that is metallic completes the entire kitchen, making it the perfect place to whip up some of your favourite meals. The appliances are also in metallic hues, making the kitchen complete in all aspects.

Checkout some beautiful wooden accents for the home here.

Compact and cosy

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style kitchen
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

This circular white dining set sits in a smaller area of the house, luring one in with its sheer simplicity and elegance. It doesn’t take up much place and the compactness is what makes it ideal. The tiles running across the walls blend with the flooring fairly well. The play on lighter and darker hues are evident.

Delicate grace

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bathroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

This restroom has an aura of mellow all over it. It is simple and the softer hues chosen, makes for a very welcoming lure. The simple off white tiles alongside the brown flooring are the ultimate duo. The decor is kept to a minimum and the white sink plays well with the rest of the room.

Breezy escape

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style living room
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

A wide dining and sitting area combined creates a very welcoming aura. The wooden flooring is sleek and simple, elevated by the sheer finish. The doors leading to the balcony along with the window are lined with a bright white border. This room is very airy as the room opens out to the open spaces. The decor of the room is kept to the bare essentials and nothing more. The coffee table and the dining table are of the same wooden material. This is a brilliantly planned room.

Grand dining

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style dining room
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The crockery unit and the dining table blend in very well together. The wood has got that finesse to it and looks sleek. Elegance is what the crockery unit screams out. The chairs of the dining set are curved at the back so as to create a bump. The cushions are of a darker hue. The decor of the room is kept to a minimum. Just a lone painting on the wall and a flower pot at the top of the wall unit is enough for the whole room.


Stairway to heaven, maybe?

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The stairway is elegant simply because it has everything you need and nothing else. The wooden banister and steps go very well with the white walls. The stairway leads you to the upper floor, which is graceful without a doubt. There is also a wall lamp which lights up your path dimly. The shade is a rectangular one keeping up with the minimalist approach used here.

Grandeur bedroom

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

They say live life king size, and this bedroom is a testament to that. The play on red and white is brilliant beyond a doubt. The bedroom is home to a single bed and lamp stand. Wooden floors complete the bedroom and the painting by the wall adds a certain essence to the room. A two legged bed stand elevates the look of the room entirely.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

Bathroom

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bathroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The master bedroom comes with a master restroom. The shower and tub area are separated from the rest of the room by a plastic shade. The lovely slab which serves as the pedestal to the wash basin is of the same hue as the tiles used to line the rest of the room.

A play on blue

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Another great room in the making! The sheer blue drapes and fold up bed work excellently well together. The room isn’t as spacious but the decor is kept to a minimum making up for the space constraint.

Guest Bedroom

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The guest bedroom is colourful yet simple with twin sized beds separated by a lampstand. The vibrant colours of pinkish hues make the room pop in a very subtle way. The curtain is also very pretty.

Kids’ bedroom

REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The kids bedroom hosts a double decker bed and blue is the colour of the decor chosen. It’s subtle and elegant at the same time.

Share your comments below.


