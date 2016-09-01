A Simple House With Wonderful Interiors

Simplicity is adorned by a few and grand, pompous living might have just become too mainstream now. Take a look at this beautiful house and revisit the way things were intended to be- simple, yet elegant.
The entrance is rather welcoming. The bricked wall leads you to the front door which is simple in all its glory. The Stone flooring complements the brick wall very well. What's more the lush greenery by the side sweeps you off your feet quite literally.
Hope you enjoyed your tour. Until next time comrades!
A simple, graceful modular kitchen is just what you need to complete your house. The tiles running below the wooden cabins come in complimentary hues. A chimney that is metallic completes the entire kitchen, making it the perfect place to whip up some of your favourite meals. The appliances are also in metallic hues, making the kitchen complete in all aspects.
This circular white dining set sits in a smaller area of the house, luring one in with its sheer simplicity and elegance. It doesn’t take up much place and the compactness is what makes it ideal. The tiles running across the walls blend with the flooring fairly well. The play on lighter and darker hues are evident.
This restroom has an aura of mellow all over it. It is simple and the softer hues chosen, makes for a very welcoming lure. The simple off white tiles alongside the brown flooring are the ultimate duo. The decor is kept to a minimum and the white sink plays well with the rest of the room.
A wide dining and sitting area combined creates a very welcoming aura. The wooden flooring is sleek and simple, elevated by the sheer finish. The doors leading to the balcony along with the window are lined with a bright white border. This room is very airy as the room opens out to the open spaces. The decor of the room is kept to the bare essentials and nothing more. The coffee table and the dining table are of the same wooden material. This is a brilliantly planned room.
The crockery unit and the dining table blend in very well together. The wood has got that finesse to it and looks sleek. Elegance is what the crockery unit screams out. The chairs of the dining set are curved at the back so as to create a bump. The cushions are of a darker hue. The decor of the room is kept to a minimum. Just a lone painting on the wall and a flower pot at the top of the wall unit is enough for the whole room.
The stairway is elegant simply because it has everything you need and nothing else. The wooden banister and steps go very well with the white walls. The stairway leads you to the upper floor, which is graceful without a doubt. There is also a wall lamp which lights up your path dimly. The shade is a rectangular one keeping up with the minimalist approach used here.
They say live life king size, and this bedroom is a testament to that. The play on red and white is brilliant beyond a doubt. The bedroom is home to a single bed and lamp stand. Wooden floors complete the bedroom and the painting by the wall adds a certain essence to the room. A two legged bed stand elevates the look of the room entirely.
The master bedroom comes with a master restroom. The shower and tub area are separated from the rest of the room by a plastic shade. The lovely slab which serves as the pedestal to the wash basin is of the same hue as the tiles used to line the rest of the room.
Another great room in the making! The sheer blue drapes and fold up bed work excellently well together. The room isn’t as spacious but the decor is kept to a minimum making up for the space constraint.
The guest bedroom is colourful yet simple with twin sized beds separated by a lampstand. The vibrant colours of pinkish hues make the room pop in a very subtle way. The curtain is also very pretty.
The kids bedroom hosts a double decker bed and blue is the colour of the decor chosen. It’s subtle and elegant at the same time.