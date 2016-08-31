7 pooja ghar for each day of the week

Saturn is the planet worshipped on Saturdays. Devotees wear black on this day. Most people hesitate to add a large amount of black to the pooja area as it makes the room dark. Black granite shelves are a nice alternative. The idols or pooja items can be placed on the shelves.

With careful planning, you can bring almost every auspicious colour into your pooja ghar to make it adapt to each day of the week. For more pooja room designs, visit this ideabook.