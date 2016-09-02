A Cosy and Colourful Bangalore Home

With technological advances and modernism coursing through its veins, Bangalore has drawn our attention today through Ratna Prabhu, an apartment where colours and patterns explode for visual ecstasy every day! Rendered by the architects at Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers, this home is a stylish medley of smart false ceilings, sleek furnishing, cosy textures, and vibrant bursts of colours that will leave you asking for more. Get ready to say hello to snazzy closets, quirky mirrored accents, gleaming surfaces and avant-garde décor schemes.
Doing away with the typical solid coloured tapestry, the designers have decided to play up the various grains and textures of the living room by imbibing a rich pattern on the couches. With leather and velvet, these couches flaunt a black and white pattern that is super chic. It also matches perfectly with the grey, black and wooden linear contours of the entertainment unit nearby. The blue curtains are in a sheer fabric, and they are a successful attempt when it comes to creating a vibrant aura in the space. The lightly patterned silvery grey wall beside the TV panel and the trendy false ceiling lend layers and visual depth here.
The spacious kitchen with its glossy deep purple cabinets is a glamorous space for creating culinary joys. Intelligently paired with some white cabinets, the purple hue enhances the liveliness of the patterned tiles decking the walls randomly.
Baby blue and white will surprise you on the other side of the white and wooden shelves that separate the kitchen and the living room. This large U shaped kitchen is a treat of sorts with its icing sugar white and baby blue hues that give it a bright and soothing feel. The space has been well planned as far as colours, work stations and storage hacks go.
This bedroom is all about exciting pattern play with its geometrically inspired closets in wood and white, vibrant bedspread, and snazzy strips of mirror behind the traditional headboard. Smart floating shelves between the dressing mirror and bed let you display family photos or knickknacks with ease.
A quirky and sharp blend of olive and leafy greens make the floor to ceiling closet of this bedroom come alive. With its sleek handles and trendy design, it contrasts the patterned grey feature wall nicely and caters to organisational needs brilliantly.
This bedroom of the home is all about classy neutrals that will lull you into your comfort zone. The sleek lines as well as the mirrored panels ensure that the space looks expansive. The beige, white and black colour scheme has been used in perfect doses of each shade for a cohesive and wholesome look.
