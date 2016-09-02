A Cosy and Colourful Bangalore Home

This bedroom of the home is all about classy neutrals that will lull you into your comfort zone. The sleek lines as well as the mirrored panels ensure that the space looks expansive. The beige, white and black colour scheme has been used in perfect doses of each shade for a cohesive and wholesome look.

