6 great decor ideas using plants

The beginning of October means the end of monsoon season in India. The long days of rain and wet have made way for the sun. This is the perfect time to start thinking about freshening up tired spaces in the house. Including plants and trees into your interior design brings life to unused spaces. Indoor plants are known to improve mood, health and productivity. According to Feng Shui principles, plants allow positive energy to flow freely around a room. There are so many plants to discover, with a variety of colour combinations, designs, textures and sizes. Make plant choices that best suit the style, colour combination and decor of your house. Choosing the right plant for your house can turn a good interior design into a great design.
Foyers and entrances are great places to use plants to welcome guests into your house. The designer of this house Cenquizqui has strategically placed a series of pot plants outside the entrance to this room. The plants contrast perfectly in their height, colour and texture. The smooth large plate shaped leaves of one plant contrast beautifully with the spiky palm next to it. Together they brighten the entrance and welcome the visitor.
Bringing a variety of carefully chosen plants and pots into your design can bring a new level of energy to your rooms. Indoor plants come in a huge variety of colours and textures, from the spiky yellow and green of the snake plant to the smooth deep green colours in the Peace Lily, the wide range of colours from beautiful Orchids to the sharp spikes of the cactus. This combination of plants show a great contrast in colours and textures. Pots can also bring another dimension to your design. These pots show a selection of textures, colours and finishes. Don't be afraid to use unusual containers for your plants. Anything that has drainage holes in the bottom can be used for growing plants.
The bedroom is a place to be comfortable and to dream. Enhance the beauty and atmosphere of any bedroom by placing a plant by the window. The first morning light will create a beautiful mottled shadows through the leaves of the plant. Bedrooms are often spaces that contain a majority of soft furnishings. By bringing a plant into the bedroom it provides a contrast, colour, energy and freshness.
Modern designs are becoming increasingly popular in recent times. These designs are often based on clean lines, smooth surfaces and simplicity. The use of plants in such designs are often an afterthought, but it doesn't have to be this way. Plants can work very well in modern designs. There are such a wide variety of plants that will grow well indoors. There is always a plant to suit your design. In this modern interior a plant is used in a very modern way, growing inside a pair of round, white pots. This works very well with the smooth, red and white modern design of the room.
The kitchen in often known as the heart of the home. It is often the central meeting place for the family in the house. Kitchens are often designed with cool, hard and sharp surfaces. Including plants into the kitchen can bring colour and soften hard surfaces. This kitchen space is dominated by the hard sharp lines of the timber supports, floor tiles and white walls. The inclusion of plants plays an important part in softening the design, making it more hospitable and welcoming. The plants bring colour and energy to an otherwise sterile environment.
See how growing herbs in the kitchen can add an element of green to your cooking.
The bathroom is not always the first place designers think of to incorporate plants. The hard lines and cool surfaces do not often allow spaces for plants. Many plants thrive in the humid conditions of a bathroom and can bring an element of nature into the room. Placing a plant in the bathroom is a wonderful way to bring freshness to your morning shower routine. The designer of this bathroom has used the tall plant in the corner perfectly. It creates a focus to the bathroom as well as a splash of colour to an unused corner.
Much has been written about the health benefits of having plants in the home. Certain plants are known for their ability to remove carbon dioxide, and increase oxygen from the atmosphere. They are also known to improve the mood of those living in the house. Whether you use plants for health or simply aesthetic reasons, they bring colour, freshness and energy to any space. This vertical garden is an excellent example. The wild and chaotic element of nature contrasts beautifully with the modern lines of the decor. It provides a beautiful connection between the house and the outside natural environment.
For more ideas about indoor plants and vertical garden ideas.
Don't be afraid to use plants in unusual ways in your design. Plants and indoor trees are often used in pots and planters on the ground level or higher on tables. Why not break out of the tradition and use plants in a new way. The plant in this photograph is a good example. The plant, growing in a piece of wood mounted on the wall looks more like a work of art than a plant. The wood provides a framing for the stunning sharp texture of the leaves. Placed in the right position, this can be a wonderful feature of any room.
Plants can be used in any room, on any level. Let your imagination go wild when incorporating plants into interior designs. Think about using plants in unusual or unexpected places, such as on the wall or in tall pedestal pots. Whether the design is modern or traditional, themed or nature based, there are always great options for plants. The most important thing to think about is the right plants for your particular design style. Consideration should be made as to the colour, texture, size and pot choices of any plants. Putting time into the planning of any interior design will result in a relaxing and enjoyable home environment, and a welcoming place for all visitors.
