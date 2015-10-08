6 great decor ideas using plants

Don't be afraid to use plants in unusual ways in your design. Plants and indoor trees are often used in pots and planters on the ground level or higher on tables. Why not break out of the tradition and use plants in a new way. The plant in this photograph is a good example. The plant, growing in a piece of wood mounted on the wall looks more like a work of art than a plant. The wood provides a framing for the stunning sharp texture of the leaves. Placed in the right position, this can be a wonderful feature of any room.

Plants can be used in any room, on any level. Let your imagination go wild when incorporating plants into interior designs. Think about using plants in unusual or unexpected places, such as on the wall or in tall pedestal pots. Whether the design is modern or traditional, themed or nature based, there are always great options for plants. The most important thing to think about is the right plants for your particular design style. Consideration should be made as to the colour, texture, size and pot choices of any plants. Putting time into the planning of any interior design will result in a relaxing and enjoyable home environment, and a welcoming place for all visitors.

If you are looking for further inspiration for incorporating plants into your design consider Grün+Design.