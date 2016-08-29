Your browser is out-of-date.

18 ways to bring red into your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Rénovation d'une remise en studio à Chantilly, lmarchitectureinterieure lmarchitectureinterieure Modern living room
The boldness of red is not something everyone can carry off. Red is never boring. It signifies power, romance and confidence. It’s a sacred colour in India – a popular shade for bridal sarees and the hue of kumkum worn on the forehead of a married woman.

Naturally, it’s a colour that most people want to use in their home as it brings with it good luck and courage. However, it’s a powerful colour that should be used in moderation to prevent it from overpowering the interiors of a home. We’ve picked 18 different ways in which you can introduce red in your home without letting it dominate the ambiance.

​1.Bold kitchen

MR. Sanjay , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Orange,Kitchen,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Material property
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

MR. Sanjay

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Using bright red laminates on the kitchen cabinets adds a modern feel to the kitchen, making it bold and beautiful.

2.​Living room brightener

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern living rooms tend to follow a neutral colour palette comprising beige, white, grey or cream. Adding red cushions or stools brightens up the area.

​3.Plush media room

homify Classic style media room MDF Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

Red adds a touch of luxury in a media room or home theatre in the form of plush leather recliners that one can sink into.

4.​Pretty accessories

Crystal Decor Red Glass Votive Tealight Holders M4design HouseholdHomewares
M4design

Crystal Decor Red Glass Votive Tealight Holders

M4design
M4design
M4design

For those who aren’t comfortable with too much of red, but want the benefits that it brings to a room, decorating with pretty accessories such as a red votive is recommended.

5.​A touch of romance

Pomegranate Purple-Red Gold Bead Curtain Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures Living roomAccessories & decoration
Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures

Pomegranate Purple-Red Gold Bead Curtain

Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures
Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures
Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures

Red bead curtains can add a charming element to a bedroom. It doesn’t do much for privacy, but adds romance to the ambiance.

6.​Red display in the kitchen

homify Modern kitchen Plywood
homify

homify
homify
homify

While red cabinets or walls are an option for the bold, a subtler way of introducing the colour in a kitchen is to display coated pans or crockery with red on them.


7.​Velvety soft board

Homes, Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Homes

Homes

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

In a bedroom or study, a soft board upholstered with red velvet creates the perfect backdrop for displaying photographs or pinning up postcards or notes.

8.​Contrast red furniture

Living Room Synectics partners Minimalist living room MDF White Furniture,Property,Couch,Comfort,Product,Interior design,Table,studio couch,Architecture,Flooring
Synectics partners

Living Room

Synectics partners
Synectics partners
Synectics partners

Adding a single red chair to a dull room can lift the mood by several notches.

​9.Outdoor seating

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

Red upholstery on outdoor rattan furniture can add a fun design element to the area, making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

10.​Cheerful bathrooms

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

In an all-white bathroom, using panels of red on the walls or cabinets can transform the space from dull to cheerful.

11.​Quilted pattern in bedrooms

Sons bedroom Cubism Modern style bedroom
Cubism

Sons bedroom

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

Some Feng shui practitioners discourage the use of red in bedrooms. However, if it’s a favourite colour, there’s no harm in introducing small splashes of it to brighten up the room. In this bedroom the patchwork pattern on the bedspread adds red to the room without letting it overpower the area.

12.​Stunning partition

The dining. Sanskriti Architects Eclectic style dining room
Sanskriti Architects

The dining.

Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects

In this home, the bright red floating shelves separate the dining area from the kitchen and also provide a convenient storage option.

13.​Elegance on the ceiling

Modern Red Glass Chandelier - DOLFIN YourMurano Lighting UK Dining roomLighting Glass Red glass chandelier,glass lighting
YourMurano Lighting UK

Modern Red Glass Chandelier—DOLFIN

YourMurano Lighting UK
YourMurano Lighting UK
YourMurano Lighting UK

Adding a stunning red Venetian glass chandelier in the living or dining area is a sophisticated way to introduce the colour in a home.

14.​Coffee blush

Open Plan Space Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Eclectic style living room Red buttonned footstool,red,grey,corner sofa
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

Open Plan Space

Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

In a living room, red can be introduced through a coffee table upholstered with a dull red that doesn’t take away from the classy décor.

15.​Kitchen backsplash

Czerwony akcent, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen Red
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

If red on the cabinets is too loud, consider using red painted glass tiles for the backsplash. It’s a practical option as the dark colour doesn’t show up dirt and can be easily washed down.

16.Red feature

Rénovation d'une remise en studio à Chantilly, lmarchitectureinterieure lmarchitectureinterieure Modern living room
lmarchitectureinterieure

lmarchitectureinterieure
lmarchitectureinterieure
lmarchitectureinterieure

While painting all the walls of a room red makes the area too dark, using the brightness on a feature wall can add a nice contrast and an interesting feature to the room.

17.​Wardrobe cover

Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom Plant,Furniture,Decoration,Houseplant,Comfort,Textile,Interior design,Building,Floor,Flooring
P &amp; D Associates

Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

In this bedroom, a bright red panel with a traditional motif on the wardrobe door infuses warmth into the area.

18.​Wall accessory

Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern dining room
P &amp; D Associates

Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

Perhaps the simplest way to bring red into a home is to use a red painting on the wall. Against a white background, it looks stunningly minimalist.

For more ideas on introducing colour to your home, see this ideabook.

How would you use red in your home? Share your tips in the comments below.


