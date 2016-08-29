18 ways to bring red into your home

The boldness of red is not something everyone can carry off. Red is never boring. It signifies power, romance and confidence. It’s a sacred colour in India – a popular shade for bridal sarees and the hue of kumkum worn on the forehead of a married woman.

Naturally, it’s a colour that most people want to use in their home as it brings with it good luck and courage. However, it’s a powerful colour that should be used in moderation to prevent it from overpowering the interiors of a home. We’ve picked 18 different ways in which you can introduce red in your home without letting it dominate the ambiance.