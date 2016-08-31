A Simple Family Home from Bellary, Karnataka

Today, we are proud to present to you a beautiful Indian family home located in Bellary, Karnataka. From this tour, it is evident that the professionals, Hasta Architects, have put in tremendous effort to create the perfect home for their clients based on their requests. We will show you in pictures and words the highlights of this project's design effort. Some of the most beautiful designs featured here are of the puja room, main entrance, and the ceiling. Functional design is also evident in the bedrooms and living areas as you will see later.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback at the end. Now, let's have a look at this simple family home with elegant aesthetics shall we?
The dynamic modern design of this house's facade is both visually interesting and attractive, making it stand out in the neighbourhood it is located in Bellary, Karnataka. The earthy facade is composed of white walls with stone and Fundermax cladding, giving it a natural feel. Finally, straight architectural lines and overlapping structures add a modern touch to the property.
One of the most important features of a grand entrance is the door. In fact, if you're looking for a grand entrance makeover, you may be just looking for a really gorgeous door.
The beautifully elaborate designs on this wooden door has been achieved using white metal applique. This grand entrance design is ideal for apartments as it manages to create a fancy welcome with just a door. For more door ideas, browse through some door designs here on homify.
Intricately carved white marble cladding on the wall combined with wood give this puja room its elegance and charm. The only touch of colour in this dazzling white room is the wooden panel in its centre and the sides.
According to vaastu shastra, the best place for a puja area is the north-east, while east and west are second best locations. Most importantly, the puja area should never be placed near the bathroom.
This breathtakingly beautiful carved wall cladding in marble at the entrance to the puja room compliments the dark brown timber paneling at the center. Intricate marble cladding on the walls and roof add a touch of grandeur and elegance to the room, while the idols and other prayer items dazzle in silver.
Small, narrow spaces call for innovation in design. Today, we're proud to announce that sliding doors are the best thing since sliced bread! Notice how the sliding door on the wardrobe allows more space for foot traffic even if the door is open?
Wallpaper is a trend that never ceases to be fashionable. If you think about it, it has already been used for many decades, and we are certain that it will not disappear. Pictured here we see a geometrical wallpaper that combines black and white, a combination that never fails.
Notice an important detail that makes all the difference: this wallpaper exists only in the middle section of the wall, which is certainly a very wise option as such a strong pattern would eventually make a room feel crowded. Another detail also very well done has to do with the combination of different patterns. Now observe the wallpaper, curtains and bedspread. Subtlety, most of the time, is a sign of good taste.
The stunning design of the false ceiling pictured here is composed of intricate patterns, pretty lighting and an elegant crystal chandelier. The wooden cut work design on two slender glass panels not only looks trendy, but also allows maximum inflow of light. However, what makes this design extra unique is the centrally placed wooden console that is made up of projecting rectangular and square patterns that brighten up the entire room with the inbuilt lighting. A stunning crystal chandelier further enhances the look.
This lovely glass partition which depicts bamboo in its design separates the lobby from the living room. It is ideal for this space as it allows light through, and allows you to see through as well, creating only a partial segregation of spaces.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this beautiful home.