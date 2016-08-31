A Simple Family Home from Bellary, Karnataka

Today, we are proud to present to you a beautiful Indian family home located in Bellary, Karnataka. From this tour, it is evident that the professionals, Hasta Architects, have put in tremendous effort to create the perfect home for their clients based on their requests. We will show you in pictures and words the highlights of this project's design effort. Some of the most beautiful designs featured here are of the puja room, main entrance, and the ceiling. Functional design is also evident in the bedrooms and living areas as you will see later.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback at the end. Now, let's have a look at this simple family home with elegant aesthetics shall we?