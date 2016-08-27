Your browser is out-of-date.

Tips to decorate your place like it's out of a magazine

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Reforma integral de Vivienda en Madrid, Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Modern houses
What does the word Decorating means to you? How much important do you give it to when it comes to the context of your own home decoration? Is it just a necessary task for you or you deem it to be a way to express your personality and creativity? The truth is anyone can decorate a space but not everyone can convert that space into a home. A home is built with small details impregnated with the personality, style, character and good taste of the owner. 

Demonstrate your expertise in decoration and follow the advice we offer today in this article homify.

The art of incorporating artistic work

Residence interiors, Akaar architects Akaar architects Modern living room
Artworks are a safe, valuable, stylish and charismatic items that can provide personality to your room. No matter whether you own a painting or a unique sculpture, including an artistic touch to decor means a lot. Art talks about your beliefs, emotions and feelings and it has always been a means of expressions to the inner world to the onlookers. Investigate some beautiful art pieces for your home.

Highlight the Entrance

Interior Design Services, Saffron Touch - Interior Architecture Construction Saffron Touch - Interior Architecture Construction Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Granite Metallic/Silver
Make a long lasting impression on the visitors right the moment they enter your premises. Something like a big glass door, showcasing your credential on the walls or metal decor like this one. To be specific on your personality and character, you can rely on certain kind of lighting and style of furniture. Everything there is a matter of proper combination, order preservance, and harmony. 

Look after warm lighting

SITOUT homify
In order to achieve the perfect enlightenment to your home, combine the natural light with electric lights. Look beyond the tradition vision to internal lighting and don't let your choice outlined by practicality and necessity. Buy something that is beautiful and suits the environment. And enjoy the different points of light from the ceiling, walls and floor.

Open Some walls- your new style

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style walls & floors
Indian homes are used to host four walls with small windows. Remember that the walls belong to the prisons and while you definitely need them, there is no rule that they must always enclose the entire area. Keeping the aspects of safety and habitability experiment with the wall designs and open some area. Something like this, a half wall with an open space on parallel looks attractive and new.

Light colors, Cool Environment

homify Modern style bedroom
The light and the brightness of an environment are two different elements that feed on the concept of freshness. There must be a union between the bright colors and lights that reflect and produce a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. Some rooms might require warm tones while other need to be energetic. Some call for relaxation and good humor and some need to look like a paradise.

Add your Personal Touch

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Stone White
Home decors are an expression of feelings and emotions and thus, they must be an exhibition of your inner thoughts and wealth that comes flowing through your personal touch. Give a unique identity and definition to your home by adding something that describes your taste. It can be anything like a new texture, furniture from old era, color or combination of elements that look authentic or anything like a swing or mirror. Who would have imagined except you?


Every space gives you a chance to be Creative

Staircase Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs studio,work,modern,elegant,mezzanine
Creativity is the virtue and tendency of turning problems into opportunities. If you have a small space then only imagination and ingenuity can help you take the advantage out of it. For example, here the space under the stairs are well used and decorated and the stairs too, are nothing short on style quotient.

Fabric Ideas

Weston Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
The textiles and fabrics details in your home can bring much value and life to the decoration to your home. Curtains, rugs, carpets, cushion covers, sofa bags can add dramatic personality to the area. Explore the endless possibilities in terms of qualities, fabrics and style.

Add some Greenery

DRY LANDSCAPING KREATIVE HOUSE Interior landscaping Brown
Sometimes the exteriors of your home do not allow you to have a garden area. However, it does not means you can't add the green lives to your home. Think ahead and bring home the interior gardens in your patio, balcony or even a hallway like the one above. Add a slice of paradise and supply the perfect balance between soil, natural light and air.

Read this guide to know how to create your own courtyard at home.

Think about Being Minimal and Simple

Fabric walling in the living room Mille Couleurs London Modern living room Brown fabric on walls,fabric walling,upholstered walls,padded walls
Comfort and relaxation are essential for all states of rooms and house. In order to preserve these concepts, you need to have a passion for decorating by using least equipment and colors. You can use natural elements like wooden furniture, plants or a colorful table or just a show piece. Having a passion for design does not mean you need to fill up space with accessories but create a mood and scene that corresponds to the functionality of the room. Win the game to luxury by being simple.

A 750 sqft Family House with all Details
