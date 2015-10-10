6 Interesting bookshelf inspirations

At one point or another, everyone needs a bookshelf for its organising and sorting out motives. A bookshelf also fills other purposes, but it also stores and exposes a person's interests and knowledge in one space. When wanting a special kind of bookshelf, there are many styles and shapes available. The following ideabook will present various stylish and decorative options that will not only store books, but also add an edge of personality to the room the bookshelf is in.
This picture shows an unusual but quite innovative type of bookshelf. Several squares and rectangles have been cut out of a board where the books now stand. The inventive idea is simple and very effective since the board is leaned on a wall and the books then inserted into the vacant spaces. Also, the designer added smaller squares and rectangles to implement an ornamental effect to this bookshelf. This stands as a bookshelf with a different frame of mind.
The circular shape and direction of this bookshelf is of an imaginative design. This piece is a clear decorative statement that reports a distinctive modern tone. The different shades of the materials used compliment each other in a way that one brings out the shade of the other and vice versa: light wooden tone and white are an ideal choice for this circular bookshelf.
This refreshing style of bookshelf is full of life and colour. Several cubes of multiples shapes and sizes are overlapping each other to create an amazing and ingenious design. This bookshelf can readily be used in a child's room or in a living room as shown in this picture. The vibrant colours also give an opportunity to match the tones of the bookshelf to something else in the room, like the sofas and the carpet of this picture.
This bookshelf inspiration is an interesting take on a different kind of bookshelf. The idea seems to be that of cutting some barrels in two, placing a shelf at the bottom of each halved barrel and voilà: storage has been made possible! The design is inspiring and it creates much character for the room it is in. This barrel bookshelf will surely be a flagrant success to the home it is in.
This retro style of bookshelf by ZAD Italy has all the positive and necessary aspects a bookshelf should have. First off, the white shade of the bookshelf is a splendid occasion to be harmonised to everything else in the room it is in. Then, the cushion colour can be changed or kept depending on the style and shades to adapt to the room it stands in. There is a lot of storage space for books and the stroke of genius of this bookshelf is the overhead light and the sitting place made available for someone to read away.