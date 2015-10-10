6 Interesting bookshelf inspirations

This retro style of bookshelf by ZAD Italy has all the positive and necessary aspects a bookshelf should have. First off, the white shade of the bookshelf is a splendid occasion to be harmonised to everything else in the room it is in. Then, the cushion colour can be changed or kept depending on the style and shades to adapt to the room it stands in. There is a lot of storage space for books and the stroke of genius of this bookshelf is the overhead light and the sitting place made available for someone to read away.