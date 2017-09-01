20 pictures of kitchens for small Indian homes

Ah, the cook-house. Every hungry stomach’s respite. Every aching sweet tooth’s kryptonite. Every dying’s thirst quench. Every master chef’s bonjwa! There’s no doubt that your kitchen is the soul of your apartment, the pump to your heart, and of course the literal food for your thought. Don’t let the idea of a small apartment get in the way of your perfect small kitchen. Here at homify, we have just the right kitchens to play with the smallest amounts of space.
This kitchen is stunning and pretty darn smart at the same time. It encompasses all your kitchen requirements. There seems to be a clear cut demarcation in this kitchen cum dining area. With the cabinets running alongside one distinct area, you’re allowed a lot more space for the rest of your apartment.
For a small apartment, you need to ensure that you kitchen doesn’t take up too much space. What better way to do this than with this kitchen? The shelves protrude out of the walls so as to save up some of that floor space you have going. This rustic kitchen is simply beautiful and the best part is it doesn’t take up too much space.
One of the best ways to capitalise on the space available to you is to use cabinets that run horizontally to each other. This creates the illusion of a larger area and also houses your kitchen appliances, pots and pans pretty efficiently. The duo of grey and white hues blend in perfectly well.
Cosy just got a new makeover and it’s this one. It’s a petite little beauty nestled away in one corner of the house. It doesn’t take too much space and it’s fairly simple to see that this kitchen doesn’t take up too much space. This an ideal choice if you’re strained for space.
There’s one thing that the colour white manages to do and that is to steal the show in a stealthy manner without giving away too much about the exact space taken up. This kitchen comes with a dining table, right in your kitchen. This was you wouldn’t have to have an entire separate room for your dining area. Black and white. Oh the splendour!
Cubing it up, is this simple kitchen. The theme is carried out far too well and all the elements work together in harmony to create a piece that is splendid without a doubt. This is a cosy compact kitchen that is ideal for an apartment which doesn’t have too much to spare in terms of area for a larger kitchen. The best part is that it creates an illusion of a larger space, when in actuality, it’s something different all together.
One of the best ways to save up on some space in your kitchen is to go en route the cluster way. Nothing saves up more space than do these cabinets. What’s more, the fact that they are huddled together makes for more floor space- giving you ample space to work with as opposed to one without the cabinets.
What’s great about this kitchen is that it has just a single wall that runs at the back. The other boundaries are marked with slabs and the kitchen counter. Thus, when used in the place of a wall is truly a great way to save up on some space. Couple that with the contrasting hues of wood, and you’ve got yourself a masterpiece of a kitchen.
Another play on what elongation can do to a kitchen is this next one. A
closer look could easily point out that in terms of floor space, there isn’t much. Your first glance wouldn’t be able to capture that, specifically because the cabinets and the counter take focus away from the flooring.
A great way to save up on space is to think out of the box really. If cabins running horizontally isn’t something you can accommodate, think vertically. The best way to do that is by stacking up with shelves that would fit perfectly into a tiny area of space. This shelf manages to cram up in the smallest available space by the side of the fridge. After all, we are looking for space savers!
This is a typical dual shaded look with beige and white. The simplicity of it all is what makes it worthwhile. The best part is it saves heaps of space, mainly because of the way it sits perfectly in the corner. From housing your kitchen utilities to appliances it does so in such a candid way.
Simple, elegant and graceful. That’s what minimalism is all about anyway. Essentially the kitchen is two walled. It’s separated from the hall by a single counter and it houses a dining set pretty easily. The decor and the choice of the colour white makes for the ideal kitchen.
What would look like the bow of the boat, is captured perfectly with this next kitchen. It works perfectly well in the area made available to you. The added touch that the curve adds to the kitchen is what really grabs one’s attention. It’s cosy, it’s chic and it does everything that you would expect of a kitchen. So what more can you ask for?
What’s a kitchen if it isn’t homely, warm and welcoming? The aura of calmness lures you in- that and of course the aromas emanating from your kitchen! This is a simple kitchen that’s got the essence that every kitchen needs.
An L shaped kitchen can save up on a lot of space. The cabins run along the walls, saving up even more space for you. There is no clear cut demarcation, separating the hall from the kitchen and that’s where your floor space is saved up. The minimalist approach plays fairly well in this kitchen and the red refrigerator completes it.
Here we have a kitchen that immediately opens out into the hall. The transition from hall to kitchen is a swift, quick one and the best part is that it doesn’t hog up too much space. Planning a kitchen by a corner makes way for a larger kitchen. The wooden cabins play perfectly well with the rest of the kitchen.
This cosy little kitchen is exactly what you need when you are strained for space in a manner that is simple inescapable. What you’re looking at is essentially a one sided affair! The kitchen area is restricted to just one side, giving you plenty of room. This is simply genius and get’s you more space for the rest of your apartment.
Often your kitchen is one of the area which is played with the least. You normally stick to the usual decor and cabinets that you’ve grown adept to. However, if you could play with that and use it to your advantage, then you will find yourself in a kitchen that is more vibrant and welcoming as is this next one.
Nestled in the corner of this house is this beautiful kitchen. The colours really pop, making it easy for you to miss out on the fact that the kitchen isn’t all that big. Just goes to show, you can rely on vibrant colours to take focus away from space constraints!
If you have a fetish for violet, then homify has just the thing for you! The play on violet and white makes this otherwise simple kitchen, grand beyond repair! It’s fairly simple to see that this kitchen doesn’t take up too much space and is an ideal choice if you’re strained for space.
It’s wonderful in its own little way and also genius at the same time. Small apartment? So what? Kitchens that are here to stay without a doubt, all at homify! Contemporary styles, modern minimalist styles and styles that know just how to play with space constraints of any kind.