An Apartment in Pune with an Amazing Terrace

The towering and tranquil statue of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity, has brought this terrace a divine touch, while the splendidly lighted background makes for a picturesque setting. A generous number of verdant potted plants help you to connect with nature here, while a sophisticated white sectional sits at the far end for relaxed stargazing.

Avant-garde ideas, calming arty touches, inviting colours and a subtly lavish decor scheme have joined hands in this expansive and outdoorsy Pune apartment for an experience you won’t forget. Here’s another tour to inspire you further - A Cosy Bangalore Home.