An Apartment in Pune with an Amazing Terrace

Pune with its rich history and culture is a bustling metropolitan Indian city with lush green areas and lovely weather. While exploring its vibrant length and breadth, we caught ourselves admiring the grandeur of a modern and lavish apartment. Designed by the architects at Aijaz Hakim Architect, this home stuns onlookers with a designer terrace that acts as a luxurious getaway from the daily worries of urban life. Sleek and modish designs, trendy furniture, soothing and warm colours make this spacious and cosy residence a perfect place for those who treasure the good things in life. Serene artworks, beautiful chandeliers, and breathtaking views make this apartment a must see.
The large and stylishly adorned living room features sleek and contemporary furniture in tasteful, neutral hues. Cosy sectionals, a pretty armchair, a gleaming coffee table and a plush ottoman sit united by an elegant white carpet. A gorgeous chandelier along with concealed lighting from the textured wall livens up the space, while chic yellow panels offer a dash of vibrancy. Artworks deck the wooden wall on the left, while soothing lamps make for a relaxing ambiance. Massive glass doors lead you to the stunning terrace, and also allow sunlight to bathe the room in happiness during the day.
Rendered in cosy brown and wooden hues, the foyer oozes with an inviting aura and exudes serenity, thanks to the quaint Buddha painting on the left. A plush armchair makes waiting comfortable; while a wavy sideboard with black metal legs hold flowers for freshness. A round mirror, a silver decorative bowl, and a charming chandelier pair with the geometrically inspired black and white flooring for subtle pizzazz.
Glass doors lined with sheer white drapes allow you to catch a stunning glimpse of the outdoors while you relish an elegant meal in this arty dining space. The decorative panel on the left hand side wall depicts the Buddha and fills the area with sheer tranquillity, while the cylindrical chandeliers add a hint of glamour. Smart and sleek chairs accompany the long table with quirky crossed legs, and wait for you to sink into their lavish depths. A smart white and grey sideboard along with lush indoor greens completes the look here, while the simple carpet balances the glossy floor nicely.
A modish and large grey bed along with cosy cushions and a patterned rug take the centre stage of this subtly luxurious and spacious bedroom. The grey feature wall behind the bed is lightly textured and is complemented perfectly by a grey artwork and beautiful bedside lamps. We also love the cleverly lighted false ceiling, the slim entertainment unit, and the large glass windows that let you soak in the view of the cityscape throughout the day. Beyond the bed you will come across a smart workstation with sensible drawers, and a plush couch and coffee table for lazing around with books. A vase filled with bright flowers and an elegant freestanding lamp keep things romantic and lively in this futuristic bedroom, where dreams can only be of the happy kind.
The terrace left us speechless with its opulent concoction of smart designs and premium materials. The abundant use of glass on both the ground and top storeys of the home make for a very trendy look, which is aptly matched by the gleaming and matte-finish black tiles of the terrace. The zigzagging floor lights enthral us, as we pause to admire the curvy contours of the seats just outside the living room. On the right, you will find a gorgeous gazebo in white wood, with blossoming creepers hugging its roof closely. What a sight for sore eyes! And the outdoor seating under the trellis is very chic too.
The towering and tranquil statue of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity, has brought this terrace a divine touch, while the splendidly lighted background makes for a picturesque setting. A generous number of verdant potted plants help you to connect with nature here, while a sophisticated white sectional sits at the far end for relaxed stargazing.
Avant-garde ideas, calming arty touches, inviting colours and a subtly lavish decor scheme have joined hands in this expansive and outdoorsy Pune apartment for an experience you won't forget.