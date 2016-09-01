A Modern and Chic Home in Delhi

The bed in the master bedroom is in the process of getting its mattress, but already looks inspiring with its fashionable headboard. The wall behind it features uniquely cushioned panels in a contrasting hue housed by a sleek dark frame. Minimalism seems to be the decor scheme here, for uncluttered restful nights.

Tasteful designs, elegant yet simple furnishing, attractive artistic touches and sober hues make this Delhi abode a contemporary stunner. Take another tour for more ideas - A Tour to a Luxurious Turkish Villa.