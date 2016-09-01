A Modern and Chic Home in Delhi

India’s capital city is not only historically rich, but is also a melting point of different cultures, and styles of art and architecture. So when we came across this trendy house in Delhi with arty and sleek touches, we couldn’t help but explore it. Modern and aesthetically pleasing materials have come together in this residence in form of gleaming and smooth textures, beautiful patterns and brilliant ideas. So get ready to admire lovely partitions, intriguing wall decor, elegant furnishing and more in this urban wonder created by the interior designers and decorators at The Silversea.
The staircase of the house is a sleek stone affair with a robust glass balustrade that enhances the openness of the area. But what took our breath away is the gorgeous tree wall art which pops slightly from the wall with bronze-like splendour. The sleek, long panel on the right side wall with its reflective frame in a similar metallic hue as the tree takes the style quotient of this space to a whole new level.
Sleek and comfortable couches team up with elegant wooden chairs with oval backs to make for a living room that brims with understated luxury. Velveteen upholstery in shades of cream and beige promise oodles of lavish cosiness, and the marble floor exudes unadulterated style. A couple of gleaming black coffee tables with columns of golden globes for legs make a regal statement here, while pretty red candleholders adorn them neatly for a dash of colour. The cushions are a medley of different shades and rich colours, while the deer motif on one of them makes for a quirky feel.
Here’s another seating area where creamy shades of beige pair with gleaming black surfaces for a look that is elegant, minimalistic and very modish. The sectional is simple but comfy with neat lines, and the coffee table contrasts the light-hued floor amazingly well.
The intricately stencilled sleek glass partitions you see here subtly separate the living and dining spaces in this abode. They don’t hamper the open plan layout, but still offer some privacy to diners and lend ample aesthetic value. From this vantage point you can also admire how matching chandeliers have been used in the living and dining areas for decor continuity and opulent elegance.
Lovely grey, beige and white tones rule the gleaming and lavish dining area with its generous seating arrangement. The long table with its glossy white top and beautifully carved shiny dark legs is accompanied by fashionable chairs with delicate designs on top. The sleek and silvery sideboard gets some colourful pizzazz with a vase of bold red flowers and other decorative knickknacks. The jazzy mirror above it is a showstopper though, with its bevelled edges and sparkling appeal.
The bed in the master bedroom is in the process of getting its mattress, but already looks inspiring with its fashionable headboard. The wall behind it features uniquely cushioned panels in a contrasting hue housed by a sleek dark frame. Minimalism seems to be the decor scheme here, for uncluttered restful nights.
Tasteful designs, elegant yet simple furnishing, attractive artistic touches and sober hues make this Delhi abode a contemporary stunner.