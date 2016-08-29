A Couple build their home in 540 sqft: with love and a little budget!

In many modern homes, we see the influence of the minimalist atmosphere. The tour of the house we have for you today makes this style very clear from the beginning. It is a building with only 50 square meters of living space, but its clever design allows the residents to still have sufficient living space. It is evident in this project that quality goes above quantity; which is surely inspiring! This goes to show that when space is limited but the ideas are endless, you can get great results.

Today we take you to Korea, where architects, Obba have created a beautiful house in a nice residential area. Its architecture is in fact incredibly simple and yet at the same time beautifully designed. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback at the end. Now, let's have a look and see what living big in a small home on a tight budget looks like.