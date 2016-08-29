A Couple build their home in 540 sqft: with love and a little budget!

In many modern homes, we see the influence of the minimalist atmosphere. The tour of the house we have for you today makes this style very clear from the beginning. It is a building with only 50 square meters of living space, but its clever design allows the residents to still have sufficient living space. It is evident in this project that quality goes above quantity; which is surely inspiring! This goes to show that when space is limited but the ideas are endless, you can get great results.
Today we take you to Korea, where architects, Obba have created a beautiful house in a nice residential area. Its architecture is in fact incredibly simple and yet at the same time beautifully designed. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback at the end. Now, let's have a look and see what living big in a small home on a tight budget looks like.
As it is located on a slope, the overview of this house is spectacular. Its structure is modern and highlights details everywhere, while the fence helps define and separate the exteriors from the street. The wall fencing around the house also provides privacy for the small courtyard area in the compound of the house.
The house is made up of two levels. The staircase leading to the second floor is external, giving the residents of the house more privacy and space. Each level is different in structure and color, the first floor is all white while the second floor is in dark blue.
Pictured here we see an x-ray view of the house. This view lets us see each area and room within this house. The first floor corresponds to a cosy room with a bathroom, while the blue structure on the second floor consists of a beautiful kitchen and dining room, and on it a large and well-lit roof.
In the second floor of this house, we find varying levels which ensure the necessary spaciousness. The elevated wooden platform serves as a seating area and dining area without taking away precious floor space. By minimizing the use of furniture, the architects have created a unique dining room and kitchen.
Upon entering the house, we were immediately charmed by the view from the balcony! The beautiful view over the roofs of the houses and the distant view of the mountains does wonders for the interior aesthetically and functionally as well by making it look bigger. The simple decor and light colour palette also helps to add space to the place.
This is as minimalist as a living room can get, where the light is the protagonist of the space. The whole room is characterized by the presence of a huge window that allows a large amount of natural light in. As you can see, there is not much space, but it is well used. For example, the lack of furniture and the TV being replaced by a projector are some ways the space has been maximized.
Yes, you read that right! Besides access to the main staircase of the house, there is also a staircase for the exclusive use of domestic animals. The first tenant who we met, in fact, was just a cat! It may seem like a joke, but in fact pets are part of the family in all respects, and therefore some clients request that their homes be built with elements intended for the exclusive use of their pets.
Efficient storage space is one of the most important elements of living big in a small home. In small homes each space counts and should be very well used. The storage ladder shelf pictured here is the perfect way of making use of this small corner and vertical space. For more inspiration, have a look at storage spaces here on homify.
We saw it in the rest of the house as well, but here is it clearer than ever—the brightness of the interior. In this transition region between bottom and top, it is important that the surroundings are bright. Thus, the staircase remains spacious and open. The window in the right wall ensures that this staircase is bathed in light, while the white walls and railings enhance the brightness.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this home. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 15 modern fountains to suit your style.