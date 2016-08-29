A daring industrial home from Bangalore

While decorating their dream residence people try their best to hide flaws and architectural layout with furnishings, furniture, wallpaper, false ceiling and other types of interior decor, industrial style lays them all bare with simple minimalist decor. Industrial style is characterized by high ceiling, cavernous rooms and open floor layouts that combine kitchen, living room and dining area with noticeable changes between each area.

Though industrial design is more about raw unfinished decor comprising of utilitarian furniture created with metal and wood but decorators DesigCafe here have combined standard grey and white with varied shades of yellow to create cheerful surroundings. Wouldn't you want to come with us on an casual tour of this beautiful house?