A daring industrial home from Bangalore

While decorating their dream residence people try their best to hide flaws and architectural layout with furnishings, furniture, wallpaper, false ceiling and other types of interior decor, industrial style lays them all bare with simple minimalist decor. Industrial style is characterized by high ceiling, cavernous rooms and open floor layouts that combine kitchen, living room and dining area with noticeable changes between each area.
Though industrial design is more about raw unfinished decor comprising of utilitarian furniture created with metal and wood but decorators DesigCafe here have combined standard grey and white with varied shades of yellow to create cheerful surroundings. Wouldn't you want to come with us on an casual tour of this beautiful house?
Neutral and monochrome colors have been favored in this living room with high ceiling and dramatic flower shaped chandelier that brings grandeur to the area. The textured wall provides perfect background for entertainment system, fireplace and floor decor pieces. The living area has a beautiful golden glow from the illuminated glass separator that extends from floor to ceiling and brings warmth to this area which could have been overwhelmed by shades of plain white and brown.
Sometimes it so happens that there are too many guests in the living room and some of them may want one to one conversation with the host but that is not possible when everyone is around. This region located a few feet away from living room is perfect with soothing shelves designed from marble, trendy wood patterned floor and benign monk blessing the region with tranquility.
Strong steel pipes and sheets make up this trendy combination of dining table, chairs and bench which make an unusual style statement against the light tile floor and neutral color palette. Dark timber makes up part of the false ceiling while it leaves the section closest to wall open as a sun roof for easy flow of natural light. Drop down industrial style lights maintain illumination in the region at night.
Combination of aesthetic design and neutral colors have created this drool worthy kitchen with sparkling white
cabinets and modern electronic appliances. Trendy breakfast bar with steel chairs and torch style drop down lights presents perfect picture of harmony and sophistication.
This tiny alcove like region lying between the kitchen and dining area is the perfect place for relaxing with
family after a meal. The family nook is distinguished from the rest of the house with its brown timber floor, family pictures, neon green sofa and shapely fiber table. Rectangular table with workstation serves as home office for family members when need arises.
The prayer room unlike rest of the house is lavish with luminous patterend glass behind the main altar with
lights within. Gilded brass ornaments and puja utensils made of the same metal make the puja room glow with warmth and devotion.
Simple bed on a raised platform with a footstool and luminous wall behind headrest is the chief highlight of this master bedroom as it appears suspended in mid air when lights glow around the bed. Wide rectantgular windows give an unrestricted view of greenery outside to enliven the mood every morning.
Artistic marble tiles with grey pattern lends a sea wave like effect to the entire bathroom that has been decorated with timber ceiling panels. Niches made within the wall are appropriate for toiletries though ample storage area has been created below the marble counter with wide cabinets.
Exposed roof beams, brick walls and wood panels on the floor make this a true industrial style bedroom. But
the region is neither sparse nor ill equipped but has all the standard trappings like metal drop down lamps, chipped bed-stand, old ceiling fans and night lamp shaped like old movie camera. The only modern touch is the window seat with colorful cushions and the stylish chair.
A stylish home as this would be incomplete without a separate room for relaxing before the television in privacy and catching up on old recorded shows during weekends.The floor seating area is perfect for lying down either on the cushions or earth rug and enjoying movies or television shows with a bowl of popcorn.
If simple thoughtful design with minimalist fuss in your kind of interior decor then you must take a Tour of Transparent home.