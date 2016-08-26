Which decoration style fits your personality? Get to know 5 and decide

Turning a house into your home requires you to choose a personal style for decoration that not only fits perfectly into your preferences frame but also gives details of the cultural values, experiences from the past and immortal pictures of the trips and yes, a lot of decorative objects.
Some of the small elements like colors, murals, textures are also distinctive features that make your home look different from the regular homes. The same is valid for the colors of walls, design and structure of the home, choice of object and the organization of the space. However, it might happen that out of your choices and love for different things, you end up making your home decor clashing a bit. Thus, its best to follow a guided decoration style for your home. There are several styles of decoration for a home and you can get a glimpse to some of the best of them through the navigation spaces provided at homify.
As an example to inspire you, we have brought to you some of the options that can fit into your personal style. Each of them is different from other and all of them are charming. For this, navigate with us, watch out the details below and choose a preference to leave the house even more special!
The traditional rustic style decor will make you feel connected to your roots. The room, filled with natural elements like stones, solar lighting, and woods look un-materialistic and cool. Since that being connected to the outside beauty is essential, the room also has a bit of natural light coming inside. The sunset or contact rivers is the relief that the soul always asks. If you are into these traits then directly choose this style without a second thought. It will definitely be perfect for your home.
The decorative and eclectic style of this room bring vibrancy as well as multiple influences within a single room. The setting appears suitable for those who are in love with the diversity and vividness of music, fusion of culture and issues that help to shape personality. The inspiration in this set looks creative and joyful. However, you need to take special care that the environment does not become polluted due to excessive clutter. You need to set the organization and rhythm within different aspects and elements of the environment. Your home will look interesting due to the various influences that are drawing attention here.
The small details and interesting organization are the key elements for decorating in minimal style. For this room, less is more. Simplicity meets sophistication, the great beauty of art pieces on the walls, furnishing giving a feel of elegance and modernity, small decor in contrast to the theme of the room add to perfection.
If you are looking for adept elegance in the details, this style, no doubt, it is perfect for your home.
Filled with structure elements, this space displays ventilation pipes, walls tiles, and a unique art- all focusing on the industrial finish. This decor style holds perfect for spaces like studios, living room or a casual sitting area due to its armchair and sofa. Young professionals and students should adopt this style of rooms for day to day use, especially in small sized apartments.
Suggested Read: Rooms to satisfy your inner nerds
If you love the comfort of your home then you will receive this one as perfect. The wood flooring adds beauty and warmth to the room. The wisely chosen sofa is important offering maximum softness. The light colored curtains and large plants lend a feel of softness and harmonious. Daylight has been highly valued. You can also use some DIY style paintings and decoration pieces.
If these details speak a lot about you, this is the perfect plan to follow in the decor of your home!