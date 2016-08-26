Which decoration style fits your personality? Get to know 5 and decide

Turning a house into your home requires you to choose a personal style for decoration that not only fits perfectly into your preferences frame but also gives details of the cultural values, experiences from the past and immortal pictures of the trips and yes, a lot of decorative objects.

Some of the small elements like colors, murals, textures are also distinctive features that make your home look different from the regular homes. The same is valid for the colors of walls, design and structure of the home, choice of object and the organization of the space. However, it might happen that out of your choices and love for different things, you end up making your home decor clashing a bit. Thus, its best to follow a guided decoration style for your home. There are several styles of decoration for a home and you can get a glimpse to some of the best of them through the navigation spaces provided at homify.

As an example to inspire you, we have brought to you some of the options that can fit into your personal style. Each of them is different from other and all of them are charming. For this, navigate with us, watch out the details below and choose a preference to leave the house even more special!