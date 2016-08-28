Your browser is out-of-date.

14 ideal fountain for a small garden

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
MODERN HOUSE WITH CLASSICAL TOUCH, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Bamboo Green
Have you noticed the soothing effect that fountains create in their surroundings? Whether you are visiting an old palace or a large botanical garden, the relaxing sound of water gushing from a fountain might set you thinking about adding one to your house. A fountain is something that we all love to have in our homes, but often the lack of space stands in the way.  

While it’s true that in the past, fountains have required a large area for installation, nowadays, you can find ones that fit perfectly on a table top in the corner of a living area. So how about getting one for your garden or balcony to add Zen to your home? We’ve picked 14 modern fountains that you could consider for your small garden, balcony or terrace.

​Corner stone splash

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace - Aralia Garden Design Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Black Commercial Spaces
A small stone fountain like this one can be installed in the corner of your garden or terrace, with the spout at a higher level pouring down into a water feature below.

​Table top bamboo and granite

Tetsu bachi granite bowl water feature Lush Garden Design Garden Accessories & decoration
If you have seen table top fountains for the indoors, there’s no reason why you can’t place one in a covered area outdoors. A fountain like this one made from natural materials such as bamboo and granite blends perfectly with the greenery.

​Stone cherub

Vintage Bronze Fountain with Cherub and Fish on Stone Base UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques Garden Swim baths & ponds
While this design is not modern, it can be used in the garden of a home that is filled with antiques and traditional furniture. It’s small enough to fit into a corner and yet sufficiently stunning to act as a central feature in a small garden.

Leaping koi fish

Koi Carp Fountian Humphrey Bowden Fountain Designer and Maker ArtworkSculptures
If you’ve always wanted to have a koi fish pond in your garden, this beautiful fountain is an easier option as it requires minimal maintenance. It also presents an interesting sculptural element in the garden.

Coloured glass sculpture

Blue Flower Fountain homify Classic style garden
A fountain with a glass sculpture at the centre is a more contemporary version compared to a stone fountain. It adds sophistication to any garden.

​Metal art

Bulrushes water sculpture homify Garden Accessories & decoration
In this rustic garden, a small square water body with a copper sculpture in the centre presents a modern version of a fountain. The water drips down from the ends of the fronds of the metal plant sculpture.


​Stone wall planter

Planters & Tiber Fountain A Place In The Garden Ltd. Garden Plant pots & vases
A space saving design for a small fountain in a balcony or garden is to have water spouting from the wall into the well of a stone planter. Flanked by identical planters with foliage on either side, it’s cohesive with the garden’s theme.

Two tier stone fountain

Zuvan 2 Tier Water Fountain Primrose Garden Accessories & decoration
Another classic design, this type of fountain doesn’t go out of style and looks at home even in a contemporary garden.

​Wall cascade

Landscape KREATIVE HOUSE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Bamboo Green
In a narrow garden area, a water fountain that cascades down the wall is ideal as it doesn’t require much space. It’s just as effective in creating a soothing ambiance.

​Mirror on the wall

Artificial green wall with mirrored water feature Evergreen Trees & Shrubs Garden Plants & flowers
Another great idea for a small garden is a cascade along the surface of a mirror. It not only introduces the sound of water, but also reflects light to brighten up the area. In this home, the green wall behind the fountain adds another tranquil element.

​Modern art

RIBA Roof Terrace Living Wall and Water Feature Biotecture Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
A geometric sculpture made from steel presents a stunning water fountain that blends with the modern theme of this home.

​Stainless steel globe on stone

Eclipse Stainless Steel Sphere Water Feature Primrose Garden Accessories & decoration
This gorgeous modern design for a water feature is compact and can be placed in even the tiniest corner. The steel globe has water gurgling from the top and trickling over the rounded surface into the stone water bowl beneath it.

​Dancing jets

Dancing 5 Jet Water Feature homify Modern garden
Modern water fountains use technology and lighting to create a spectacular display, like in this home, where the dancing jets in a small pond come alive at night to present a lively setting.

​Natural stone wash

The pleasing element Sanskriti Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
A stone fountain with water gurgling out of the top and washing down the surface into the pond below adds a lovely natural element to this courtyard garden that has abundant greenery.

As you can see, getting a fountain for your home isn’t as difficult as you thought it would be. All you have to do is to find one that suits your style. For more tips on adding water features to your garden, check out this ideabook.

Which of these fountains do you like the most? Answer in the comments below.


