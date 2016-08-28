14 ideal fountain for a small garden

Have you noticed the soothing effect that fountains create in their surroundings? Whether you are visiting an old palace or a large botanical garden, the relaxing sound of water gushing from a fountain might set you thinking about adding one to your house. A fountain is something that we all love to have in our homes, but often the lack of space stands in the way.

While it’s true that in the past, fountains have required a large area for installation, nowadays, you can find ones that fit perfectly on a table top in the corner of a living area. So how about getting one for your garden or balcony to add Zen to your home? We’ve picked 14 modern fountains that you could consider for your small garden, balcony or terrace.