The joyous festive season of Diwali is almost upon us and soon enough, we will be looking and willing to make our homes look prepared for the season in all the earnest. The festival, after all, is one of the biggest themes throughout India and is being celebrated with great pomp and show. For many, it might be nostalgic to their childhood and thus, making their house speak the language of the festival of lights by being warm, fresh, inviting, awash in colors and patterns and above all, as special and beautiful as it can possibly look.
Not tough, you too can make your home Diwali ready by following small steps mentioned below.
As we said, the market is full of trendy and modern lights and candles, it is best to bring in some golden lights as the nights are commemorated to entice and attract Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Golden lights further help to match up and coordinate well with the candles, diyas and festival lights.
A prerequisite to Diwali, this one goes without saying. After all, festivals are all about sharing and dining together for the adults. No need to place any flowers and additional decor at dining area as it just causes inconvenience, nothing else.
Hope this guide will help you survive the preparations dilemmas. Want to know how to decorate your Pooja rooms, get ideas from here.
Diwali starts and ends with lights then why limit those lights to just candles, crackers and tea lights when there is a lot more to experiment and do here. Bring some show pieces and find some artistic elements like the one above that looks contemporary, traditional style yet magnanimous. You can also start looking for colored and unique styled candles that are hard to find at the last moment due to huge rush and out of stock labels.
If you think that small lights and candles are too outdated to give the celebratory feel then buy trendy and stylish night lamps that emit warm tones within the room. It will help to create a cozy and festive feel all over and also stays with you in the long run, unlike the candles. Though, nothing can replace those beautiful, flickering candles and other festival lights.
Look at this brilliant home decoration idea that takes the decoration part to another level. The regular lampshades have been covered with artificial greenery and below lies a roundtable with small, glass made lamp placed over it. Isn't it gorgeous? Just glue on some artificial grass on your lamp shades and they are ready to be handed anywhere throughout the house, beyong their traditional boundaries of applications.
Finding it hard to keep up with Gold and Colorful theme? Look at this classy home decoration that is full of life and festivity happiness and nothing short of lights and class. White lights, whether tubes or lamps, look magnificent if your home interiors are white or silver. Keeping it minimal, you can create magic with some wit and designer like creativity of yours.
This one is another inspirational home decoration idea where the walls have been decorated with the lights and a little bit of colors. Such a great combination of thoughts, you too can try your hands on something like this.
Balconies and exteriors of homes are often the most decorated and used areas on this occasion. People prefer to hang on their balcony and gallery to look at the kids playing in streets and bursting the crackers. Decorate your balcony but in limits. Don't forget to add some plants to keep the air fresh despite all the pollution. You can place a pot full of diyas within the balcony. It will not only look great but also safer than directly placing the diyas on the floor.
A festival of delight, Diwali is an even where families visit each other and dine together. You will be hosting a lot of guests that include your family, relatives, neighbors as well as loved ones and thus, you will require loads of crockery and a clean dining area to serve them. Pick up fine collection from stores and stick to one theme rather than making it a color play. If your relatives have a lot of kids then use other materials than crockery as it breaks down easily.
Boring walls of Yellow, Pastel, White and Blue colors are a passe now. Try something new like this. The painter has decorated and highlighted some parts of the wall with beautiful floral motifs that look like traditional dye made design Rajasthani art. Don't shy away from trying something new like this.
Another thing you can do to your walls is to replace the paint with 3D wallpaper or metallic wallpapers. In fact, there are n number of varieties available in the market that can easily fit into your budget as well as suit your preferences of decoration. We simply loved this idea of white background and colorful, comfy couch.
If 3D is not your thing or looks unfit for your home then something like this might work for you. Printed wallpapers are also a big hit for all kinds of home.
One of the easiest ways to change the overall look of your home is to simply change the curtains of your home. If your home has light colored curtains till now then it's time to use something like this. You can also look for inspirational multiple shades, patterned curtains or single shade curtains, depending upon the structure, decor and size of your home.
Its good if you can find some light weight and not-too-gaudy wall hangings and chandeliers for your home. They are simply superb elements to life up the mood of your home. Do not buy something that makes sounds or is very much small as per the size of your home.
An easier way to redecorate and relive your living area is to redo your home furniture and displace the sofa, bed, and tables to a new spot. It will change and transform the entire home like nothing else and you too will feel better and confident of the decoration, without even spending a single buck.
If you have to purchase home decoration pieces, mirror frames or anything like that then instead of buying wood and porcelain made stuff, prefer to purchase metal made decor items. They are durable, they look trendy and reflect the light and shine. These small candle stands and mirror frame will give you an idea of what we are trying to say.
Last but not the least, the entire festival is based on the return of Ram, Sita and Lakshman along with Hanuman and thus, your Pooja room must be having the sculpture of these three. Set up a small mandir in your Pooja room like this and you are done.