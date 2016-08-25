The joyous festive season of Diwali is almost upon us and soon enough, we will be looking and willing to make our homes look prepared for the season in all the earnest. The festival, after all, is one of the biggest themes throughout India and is being celebrated with great pomp and show. For many, it might be nostalgic to their childhood and thus, making their house speak the language of the festival of lights by being warm, fresh, inviting, awash in colors and patterns and above all, as special and beautiful as it can possibly look.

Not tough, you too can make your home Diwali ready by following small steps mentioned below.