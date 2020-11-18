15 Amazing small pools that fit in any house

A swimming pool or plunge pool is considered a luxury in India and is hence usually a part of large mansions. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t scale it down to fit into a smaller yard, rooftop or even indoor area. There is a certain charm that a swimming pool adds to a home, whether it’s for cooling off during the summer months or just sitting beside it and sipping a drink.

Take a look at these 15 small pool designs, and you might be tempted to get one for your home.