An Indian Home in Jodhpur

The quirky bedroom we just saw comes with an entertainment nook which shines under a slatted wooden panel on the ceiling. This panel holds a trio of trendy pendant lights for a glamorous touch. Striped wallpaper lines the wall which houses a sleek wooden panel and console table for the TV. A pair of lighted floating shelves pop from this panel to display knickknacks, while the cabinets on the left aid with more substantial storage.

Loaded with unusual patterns, fashionable materials and quirky, captivating designs, this Jodhpur home is a cosy and smart place for urban living. Take another tour for more ideas - A Stylish and Colourful Brazilian House.