An Indian Home in Jodhpur

Jodhpur or the famous “blue city” in the Indian state of Rajasthan features many homes which are painted on the outside in similar shades of blue. But the interiors of the abodes naturally come in different designs, styles and decor schemes. One such home caught our eye today with its stylish, contemporary yet quirky look and feel. And we were impressed by the trendy materials, chic hues, intriguing patterns, and rustic and quirky touches that this residence flaunts. So get ready to admire unusual wallpapers, quirky headboards, decorative mirrors and avant-garde furnishing. Rendered with creativity by the interior designers and decorators at Krishna Equytech, this house is a charmer.
The lobby is a spacious and neat affair with glittering chandeliers and rustically inspired stone wallpaper lining the end walls. On the left, you can catch a glimpse of the prayer room with a carved wooden temple for placing divine idols and a sleek cabinet underneath for storage purposes. The wall to the right of the prayer room features a wood and glass storage unit decked by divine sculptures. The opaque drawers can hold shoes, umbrellas and other odds and ends, while the glass cabinets can be used for displaying showpieces or collections.
Rendered in clear glass and shiny chrome, the sleek and modern balustrade of the beautifully curving staircase is a visual delight. It also lends the feeling of openness besides complementing the arched windows, the earthy tones of the walls, the stencilled glass panels in the corner, the regal chandelier and the vibrant artworks in black and red. The steps are lined with stone tiles and celebrate the quiet elegance of beige hues with touches of brown.
The living space is decked with a futuristic and spotless white sectional which is sleek and minimalistic. The walls above it are adorned by long strips of mirrors with pretty stencilled patterns for a unique ambiance in this room. Shades of coffee and wood contrast the patterned mirrors nicely, and a quirky false ceiling and satiny drapes hint at understated luxury.
The smart and modish bed is a white and wooden affair, with patterned wallpaper acting as the backdrop for its headboard. The brick finish alcove lends a subtle rustic and cosy touch to the space, while wooden shelves and cabinets jut out from it for stylish storage. The mirror to the left of the bed is a D-shaped quirky accent that goes well with the patterned detailing on the closets. Open niches, both big and small, mark the closet wall in a lighter hue to contrast it dark wooden environs.
The gleaming black triangular headboard caught our attention immediately when we entered this eccentric bedroom. It contrasts boldly against the wooden bed with red bedding, as well as the light-hued floor. The wall behind the headboard is an artistic blend of a white textured panel and asymmetrical panels of slatted wood. These lay the groundwork for the geometric quirkiness you see on the left hand side wall with its edgy blue and red squares.
The quirky bedroom we just saw comes with an entertainment nook which shines under a slatted wooden panel on the ceiling. This panel holds a trio of trendy pendant lights for a glamorous touch. Striped wallpaper lines the wall which houses a sleek wooden panel and console table for the TV. A pair of lighted floating shelves pop from this panel to display knickknacks, while the cabinets on the left aid with more substantial storage.
Loaded with unusual patterns, fashionable materials and quirky, captivating designs, this Jodhpur home is a cosy and smart place for urban living.