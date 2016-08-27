A 750 sqft Family House with all Details

This beautifully designed structure has all the essential design touches that turns an ordinary building into
a home filled with love and warmth. Architects HQ Design have created a stylish home that meets the client's demand for a residence that makes all its residents supremely happy with its design and comfortable features. The light toned exteriors are in complete contrast to the bright interiors which focus on monochrome color palette with pops of aqua blue.
During a tour of this pretty house built in traditional style you shall also see the architectural drawing that will give clearer idea about effective use of space in every angle and line.
The eclectically designed living room is engaging in its simplicity with light grey L shaped sofa to take maximum advantage of the limited space available. Colorful cushions in turquoise, sky blue and sea green add color and vitality to the grey sofa. The drop down chandelier is of a unique design but blends beutifully into the surroundings.
A subtle mix of urban style and eclectic design, the kitchen with neutral color paletee has a aquamarine blue
glass splashback that brings a touch of drama to the area. Monochrome pictures of bygone era movie stars adorn one wall of the dining area which is otherwise lighted up by dome style lamps.
The house design made on architecture's table was modified in a couple of places to enable easy flow of air and light and use every nook and corner without wasting space. Open plan layout has been applied in living room and dining areas for space optimization and creation of larger sleeping and storage areas.
This spacious bedroom looks luxurious without the usual trappings of silk curtains, golden beds or silken sheets as by mere simplicity of its decor, the room is a picture of class and style. Landscapes of the city's night lights above the headboard and wide screen television and dominate the room. Heavy curtains keeps out the sunlight during midday and helps retain somber calmness inside the neutral master bedroom with deep woolen carpet.
Colorful cartoon wall paper,patchwork carpet and soft pastel shades on book shelves enhance the beauty
of this playful children's bedroom. The deep settee with artistic medley of cushions also has storage area at its bottom for seasonal bedclothes and toys.
Small bedroom may have restricted storage space for clothes and accessories but this walk-in closet with ample area for dressing is the perfect addition to the beautiful home. Space saving sliding doors are perfect for the narrow gallery which also has a sofa.
This modern bathroom epitomizes style and sophistication with spacious bathtub and patterned tiles designed to make the region look like a spa in combination with recessed lighting. Cleverly placed mirror opposite the bathtub and layered ceiling makes the bathroom appear wide and spacious.
During our last leg of this tour we bring you to the narrow balcony at the rear end of the house that has been
closed off with wide glass windows that can be opened to enjoy fresh air while relaxing after a meal. Small shelves hold artistic pots of house plants bringing a touch of greenery to this region of quite solitude.
For another piece of architecture that epitomizes exquisiteness you must take a virtual visit of this Home of class and comfort.