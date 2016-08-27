A 750 sqft Family House with all Details

This beautifully designed structure has all the essential design touches that turns an ordinary building into

a home filled with love and warmth. Architects HQ Design have created a stylish home that meets the client's demand for a residence that makes all its residents supremely happy with its design and comfortable features. The light toned exteriors are in complete contrast to the bright interiors which focus on monochrome color palette with pops of aqua blue.

During a tour of this pretty house built in traditional style you shall also see the architectural drawing that will give clearer idea about effective use of space in every angle and line.