The Incredible Revamp of a Shabby Apartment

The beautiful Spanish city of Zaragoza has attracted our attention today with its landscape dotted by gothic, baroque and Islamic architectures. But what we are looking forward to is the stunning transformation of an old and shabby home with a dilapidated terrace. Previously, apart from the terrace, the interiors were also suffering from dated fixtures, dull design schemes, drab materials and an uninviting look and feel. But when the interior architects at La Pacera Estudio stepped in to make contemporary and stylish changes, the final effect was breathtaking. Currently, the abode is a heady mix of clean and modish designs, vibrant pops of colour, smart storage solutions and a terrace that promises countless hours of outdoor pleasures.
With dingy walls, a non-descript floor and crumbling plaster, the terrace hardly offered any scope for relaxation or entertainment. The platforms holding flower pots showed signs of ageing and neglect, while the black metal balustrade was a shabby security measure at best.
Here is a look at the terrace during the renovation process. Its floor and balustrade were revamped carefully to make way for a look that will take your breath away!
Sleek wooden planks line the balustrade of the terrace now, to infuse it with cosy charm and provide privacy from neighbours. These planks line the floor too, which is edged neatly by pebbles for Zen-like calm and serenity. The outdoor enclosure made from glass and sleek wooden frames is nothing less than a stunner, as it allows you to enjoy fresh air and sunlight throughout the year. During monsoons, you can sit with your family at the quaint light-hued dining arrangement, and admire the rain falling outside. This enclosure also leads to the interiors which were renovated to match the stylish elegance of the terrace.
With ancient appliances and old-fashioned cabinets, the kitchen was initially a morose and dingy place for half-hearted cooking. Exposed gas lines, drab backsplash tiles, and dirty walls didn’t make things any better.
Sleek white cabinets with stylish chrome detailing now line the compact but bright kitchen for easy storage of culinary essentials. Contemporary appliances in gleaming chrome go well with the dominating whiteness, while the dark red countertop adds a dollop of pizzazz. The neat grey floor adds to the elegance of the space while trendy glass doors slide open and shut for entry and exit from the kitchen.
With grimy and old-fashioned tiles lining the dated blue walls halfway, the bathroom seemed to suffer from a terrible design scheme which was visually jarring. Sanitary wares were arranged in an uncomfortable manner, and the tub was taking up too much space. The shelves, the exposed plumbing and the messy niches also lent a cluttered appearance to the bathroom.
The revamped bathroom is an extremely contemporary and stylish space, with a jazzy purple countertop that steals the show amidst the white and glass environs. The slightly curvy sink makes a fashion statement along with the trendy wall-mounted WC, while a slim shelving unit caters to the organization of toiletries. A neat grey shelf under the sink provides additional room for storage too. Also, the obstructive tub has been thankfully eliminated, and a neat shower enclosure now stands in its place.
Flanked by faded ageing walls and dreary wooden doors, the corridors in this house seemed like passages to hell. A glimpse of the gloomy child’s bedroom with its shabby floor and boring cabinets made matters worse.
Freshly painted white walls and silvery, glossy doors now make the corridors look smart and welcoming. The floor tiles have been changed too, and the now colourful kid’s room seems happy and inviting.
With outdated pink walls and drab wooden furniture, the child’s room looked shabby and lifeless. The haphazard placement of items caused a sense of visual clutter too.
Lemony yellow walls now take the style and fun quotient of the kid’s room to a whole new level. They brilliantly contrast the sober grey floor and sleek white bed with vibrant drawers for smart storage. The headboard is neatly accompanied by a chic wall-mounted plank which acts as a study desk, while a slim chrome shelf above can hold books and stationery.
The architects magically altered the ambiance and appeal of this once gloomy and shoddy abode with neat designs, minimalistic accents and lively hues. For more ideas, check out another makeover story - The Brilliant Renovation of a Tiny Apartment.