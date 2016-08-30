The Incredible Revamp of a Shabby Apartment

Lemony yellow walls now take the style and fun quotient of the kid’s room to a whole new level. They brilliantly contrast the sober grey floor and sleek white bed with vibrant drawers for smart storage. The headboard is neatly accompanied by a chic wall-mounted plank which acts as a study desk, while a slim chrome shelf above can hold books and stationery.

The architects magically altered the ambiance and appeal of this once gloomy and shoddy abode with neat designs, minimalistic accents and lively hues. For more ideas, check out another makeover story - The Brilliant Renovation of a Tiny Apartment.