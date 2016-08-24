A Traditional Home with Modern Comfort

Behind this rustic, traditional facade, architecture, and stunning design lies hidden modern comforts and luxuries. The architects, Pedro Quintela have weaved their magic in restoring the old ruins and turning it into a cosy home with modern comforts. Today's tour offers ideas for a village house, a cottage and even a house in the city. It is a Portuguese project with a house located in the westernmost point of continental Europe. It was developed from a stone wall abandoned house with organic shapes and natural materials. The stone walls and natural materials blend in perfectly with the surrounding environment. For example, the cobblestone footpaths almost seem as if they were part of the design of the home as well.
Now, let's have a look at this beautiful home shall we?
As mentioned in the introduction, the house was built from stone ruins, so that some of these stones were used to build the wall that delimits the field and housing flanks. The two-storey building is made out of concrete, stone and wood. It is a peculiar design as it is like a blade of one of the picturesque streets of a Portuguese village. Overall, it has a rustic, charming facade that is inviting and warm.
Before entering the house, we can see that the terrace is on the top floor. It is a terrace of colonial inspiration from which you can admire the fantastic views of the natural landscape and the people. Being an open terrace, the clay tile floor, accentuates its warmth. A concrete planter with a wooden deck, which is also at the same time, a seat, is the only furniture that can be seen.
Now, let's get to know the inside of the house. Just after stepping on the first square meter, we realize that it is really amazing. The interiors are characterized by the design of organic shapes that invite you to visit the spaces without any resistance. Wood and concrete are the main materials used, and it is certainly a meeting of the traditional with the modern in a unique design.
The interior of this house emphasizes the simplicity of the materials that are able to highlight the beauty of the architecture. The wood was used to recreate soft and malleable forms, inspired by the nearby beaches of the Portuguese coast. Each shelf and each object is designed to fit into the whole harmoniously. Overall, it is a great proposal of the architects in charge of the project, and an idea that will surely delight and inspire many.
The first floor has mostly open rooms, including the kitchen, dining and living room. The bathroom and utility rooms are exceptions. In this way, the house improves interaction between people and spaces. We can see that the main features of the construction and design of the house are in the room, kitchen, dining room and other rooms, with wood, concrete and organic forms.
As we approach one of the details of the room, we discovered one of the surprises that this village house keeps inside—a fabulous corner on the ground floor. A perfectly designed room with a modern fireplace to provide warmth in the winter evenings. The furniture, as we saw in the other rooms, has been designed and fitted perfectly to the wall and floor. Finally, organic fixed furniture and textiles in neutral colors add more cosiness to the space. Do not tell us you do not love this idea of a cosy corner complete with a fireplace?
Now we go the private area of the house to appreciate one of the bedrooms. The interior design follows the same theme as the ground floor—modern room with a minimalist concept and strategic lighting to accentuate the warmth of the environment and its wooden elements.
Also in the private area, is one of the bathrooms. Here we see that the modern and spectacular bathroom design combines the traditional and rustic with the modern and glamorous. The dazzling shiny tiles used in the shower room is definitely the highlight of this unique bathroom for us. How about for you?
Finally, remember the glass door we saw in the bedroom earlier? Well, it leads to this balcony, which reminds us of the terrace we saw at the beginning. It's a lovely balcony with a simple, beautiful and contemporary design from which you can enjoy sunrises and sunsets.
We hope you've been inspired by this tour.