A Traditional Home with Modern Comfort

Behind this rustic, traditional facade, architecture, and stunning design lies hidden modern comforts and luxuries. The architects, Pedro Quintela have weaved their magic in restoring the old ruins and turning it into a cosy home with modern comforts. Today's tour offers ideas for a village house, a cottage and even a house in the city. It is a Portuguese project with a house located in the westernmost point of continental Europe. It was developed from a stone wall abandoned house with organic shapes and natural materials. The stone walls and natural materials blend in perfectly with the surrounding environment. For example, the cobblestone footpaths almost seem as if they were part of the design of the home as well.

